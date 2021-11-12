Will there be loadshedding this weekend?
-
There is no loadshedding planned for the weekend – but the system remains constrained
-
There were only two days without loadshedding so far in November – this will be the first weekend without it
RELATED: Loadshedding - How to keep your Wi-Fi and computer on, for less than R500
There is, for now, no need for loadshedding this weekend, despite some generating units that are still at risk, said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Friday.
Eskom suspended stage two loadshedding at 5:00 AM on Friday after several days of power cuts.
"There's just under 900 megawatts at risk of an immediate trip,” said De Ruyter.
“We believe that risk is manageable given the healthy state of our reserves. The dams are still looking very good, so we've utilised our overnight excess generating capacity to augment our dams and our diesel capacity is also looking solid at the moment."
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
So far so good. But let’s not jinx it. We’ve only had two days without loadshedding this month… This is going to be the first weekend without rolling blackouts…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
The system is still under severe pressure… There is a slight shortfall… 1250 megawatts are currently out. They will return to service before this evening’s peak…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
There are claims of employees… sabotaging infrastructure… They’re now using drones… to keep track of infrastructure…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter says… what is left [regarding unbundling] is out of Eskom’s control…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
More from Business
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats
Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.Read More
Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry
Refilwe Moloto interviews Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa.Read More
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.Read More
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.Read More
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here...Read More
Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'
Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.Read More
Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million
Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
More from Local
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats
Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.Read More
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.Read More
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'
The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Basic Education Dept to meet with Eskom over loadshedding during exams
Mandy Wiener interviews Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.Read More
'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dave Steward, Chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died
Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.Read More
Moti kidnapping: No contact between SAPS and kidnappers prior to release
Presenter Zain Johnson chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the next steps after the safe return of the Moti brothers.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More