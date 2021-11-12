Will there be loadshedding this weekend?





There is no loadshedding planned for the weekend – but the system remains constrained

There were only two days without loadshedding so far in November – this will be the first weekend without it

© missisya/123rf.com

There is, for now, no need for loadshedding this weekend, despite some generating units that are still at risk, said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Friday.

Eskom suspended stage two loadshedding at 5:00 AM on Friday after several days of power cuts.

"There's just under 900 megawatts at risk of an immediate trip,” said De Ruyter.

“We believe that risk is manageable given the healthy state of our reserves. The dams are still looking very good, so we've utilised our overnight excess generating capacity to augment our dams and our diesel capacity is also looking solid at the moment."

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).

So far so good. But let’s not jinx it. We’ve only had two days without loadshedding this month… This is going to be the first weekend without rolling blackouts… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

The system is still under severe pressure… There is a slight shortfall… 1250 megawatts are currently out. They will return to service before this evening’s peak… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

There are claims of employees… sabotaging infrastructure… They’re now using drones… to keep track of infrastructure… Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News