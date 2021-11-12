E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
- e-hailing drivers planned a protest on the N2 in Cape Town on Thursday this week
- The Drivers met with the Western Cape Transport MEC before the protest
- On Friday they marched to Parliament to ask government to intervene in the dispute with the e-hailing app companies over a pay dispute
On Friday, e-hailing taxi drivers marched to Parliament to call on government to intervene in a pay dispute they are having with the e-hailing app companies they drive for.
Drivers argue that e-hailing platforms lowered fare prices but kept drivers' percentage cut the same, resulting in lower earnings.
Shamiela Fisher says the drivers have handed over a memorandum of demands to government authorities at Parliament.
The drivers are very upset accusing the e-hailing apps of abusive working conditions.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
They say fares have been lowered while their cut remains the same so they say they walk away with less money.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
They have given government seven days to reply to their list of demands and are also urging the Public Protector to investigate why, according to them, the City of Cape Town is the only city that impounds e-hailing vehicles.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN
The list of the demands is not just about the pay dispute but includes safety concerns as well, reports Fisher.
#EHailingProtest This driver explains what their grievances are. SF pic.twitter.com/s1nL2uw4Ze— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
Source : Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News
