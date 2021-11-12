[WATCH] De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba





In 1990, Nelson Mandela visited the United States for the first time since his release.

ABC News journalist Ted Koppel interviewed him in front of a large studio audience for a special edition of Nightline.

Madiba, Sopitsho, Ngqolomsila, Yem-yem, Vela Bambentsele…Thamb’elihlabayo lihlaba abamzondayo! Ah Dalibhunga! pic.twitter.com/ZYfagERrn6 — Kgauza wa Lecowza (@Kgauza_SM) November 11, 2021

Mr De Klerk has done nothing… What are you rewarding him for? Mr Koppel, you are entirely misinformed! The ANC ought never to have been banned. My comrades and I ought never to have been sent to prison. The state of emergency ought never to have been imposed. You are crediting Mr De Klerk for rectifying his own mistakes and injustices! Nelson Mandela

In enforcing apartheid, many of our people have been killed… for resisting a policy that the government now admits is an evil system. What are you rewarding him for? Nelson Mandela

