Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar





Cape Town Opera has appointed a new artistic director – and it’s a stellar choice, in the form of a local soprano who has sung around the world and shared the stage with everyone from Arno Carstens and Boney M to international opera stars, says Pippa Hudson.

Magdalene Minnaar did her initial musical training at UCT’s South African College of Music, before joining Cape Town Opera Studio and later furthered her studies at the New York Opera Studio.

She has earned a reputation not only as a brilliant performer who can move between diverse genres with ease but also as a director and producer who continuously challenges convention, notes Pippa.

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar about her wonderful new role.

It is just the greatest honour and such a high position and I feel I have completely come full circle in a really positive way. Magdalene Minnaar, Artistic Director - Cape Town Opera

It has been quite an emotional rollercoaster in terms of where I see myself in my career and it is wonderful. Magdalene Minnaar, Artistic Director - Cape Town Opera

She says she grew up in a very artistic home and is always been immersed in a cultural environment.

My parents really instilled this love for classical music in both my and my brother's childhood. Magdalene Minnaar, Artistic Director - Cape Town Opera

She sang in choirs and played musical instruments growing up she says.

Through this, I developed a strong love for theatre. Magdalene Minnaar, Artistic Director - Cape Town Opera

She embarked on her journey moulded by a number of influential people to become an opera singer and eventually an opera director.

She says every performance is memorable and special to her.

Singing with Josh Groban on his Pages Tour was very memorable. Magdalene Minnaar, Artistic Director - Cape Town Opera