Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Capetonians can expect mild, partly cloudy weather on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.
It forecasts a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a fairly light southerly breeze.
There will be blanket, high-level cloud cover on Sunday with no rain expected.
The maximum temperature is projected to be 24 degrees Celsius with a light, south-easterly wind.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/weather-clothes-bad-choice-1611702/
