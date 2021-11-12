Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend





Capetonians can expect mild, partly cloudy weather on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

It forecasts a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a fairly light southerly breeze.

RELATED: Will there be loadshedding this weekend?

There will be blanket, high-level cloud cover on Sunday with no rain expected.

The maximum temperature is projected to be 24 degrees Celsius with a light, south-easterly wind.