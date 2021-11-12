Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Kim Engelbrecht
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Engelbrecht
Today at 17:05
The reality of kidnapping in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Ewi - International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 17:20
Bafana Bafana World Cup Qualifiers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gleeson - Soccer Journalist And Commentator at ...
Today at 17:45
Acclaimed Zimbabwean Singer Songwriter Gemma Griffiths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire Friends of Mostert's Mill chair John Hammer updates Mike Wills about the restoration since it was ravaged by fire in April. 12 November 2021 4:16 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 12 November 2021 3:02 PM
View all Local
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town. 12 November 2021 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
View all Politics
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA. 12 November 2021 12:44 PM
Will there be loadshedding this weekend? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 12 November 2021 12:31 PM
Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry Refilwe Moloto interviews Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa. 12 November 2021 8:34 AM
View all Business
Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service. 12 November 2021 2:18 PM
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role. 12 November 2021 1:56 PM
Is Red Light Therapy an anti-ageing miracle? Here's how it works Africa Melane speaks to Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab Steven  McEwen about this therapy. 12 November 2021 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role. 12 November 2021 1:56 PM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 11 November 2021 2:46 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
View all World
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

12 November 2021 2:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Weather
Cape town weather
Weather Forecast

Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.

Capetonians can expect mild, partly cloudy weather on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

It forecasts a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius and a fairly light southerly breeze.

RELATED: Will there be loadshedding this weekend?

There will be blanket, high-level cloud cover on Sunday with no rain expected.

The maximum temperature is projected to be 24 degrees Celsius with a light, south-easterly wind.




12 November 2021 2:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Weather Service
Weather
Cape town weather
Weather Forecast

More from Local

Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire

12 November 2021 4:16 PM

Friends of Mostert's Mill chair John Hammer updates Mike Wills about the restoration since it was ravaged by fire in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid energy crisis?

12 November 2021 3:07 PM

Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'

12 November 2021 3:02 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar

12 November 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba

12 November 2021 1:37 PM

"You are crediting Mr De Klerk for rectifying his own mistakes and injustices!" Madiba told US journalist Ted Koppel in 1990.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention

12 November 2021 1:25 PM

EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats

12 November 2021 12:44 PM

Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will there be loadshedding this weekend?

12 November 2021 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

11 November 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter

11 November 2021 8:43 PM

The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar

12 November 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats

12 November 2021 12:44 PM

Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Red Light Therapy an anti-ageing miracle? Here's how it works

12 November 2021 11:15 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab Steven  McEwen about this therapy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

11 November 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean

11 November 2021 5:38 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Professor Peter Ryan, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

11 November 2021 2:46 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are food delivery apps enabling underage drinking? Wendy Knowler investigates

11 November 2021 2:29 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polystyrene bricks: 'Genius invention – 2 hours for fire to get through'

11 November 2021 11:50 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Cindy Orange, Chief Executive Officer at Khaya Khanya Atlantis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association

11 November 2021 10:38 AM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard about fuel levies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse

10 November 2021 6:56 PM

Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba

Local

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

World

'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

AstraZeneca will take profit from COVID vaccine sales

12 November 2021 4:03 PM

COVID surge could hit South Africa from mid-December to early January

12 November 2021 3:44 PM

KZN DA stages walkout from uMngeni Municipality inaugural ceremony

12 November 2021 3:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA