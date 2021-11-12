'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Residents of Ivory Park in Gauteng marched on Eskom’s Megawatt Park on Friday, demanding the resignation of CEO André de Ruyter, the company’s board of directors, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
“We have no faith in André de Ruyter,” said march organiser Prince Rulashe.
He said they should be fired if they fail to resign.
#EskomProtest March organiser Prince Rulashe says the protest takes place under the theme “Beke le Beke” which means they will return to utility’s offices weekly until their demand for an end #LoadShedding and for Eskom to address all electricity issues in SA is met. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo (scroll up to listen).
There is a quite heavy police presence here… There was a bit of a scuffle that broke out…Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News
They say will not stop their demonstration here until loadshedding in the entire country is addressed.Masechaba Sefularo, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
