Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire
The mill along with hectares of the national park, buildings at UCT, and the Rhodes Memorial Tearoom was ravaged when a wildfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain National Park in April this year.
John Hammer, chair of the Friends of Mostert’s Mill (FoMM) talks to Mike Wills about the restoration process of the historic mill and the planned completion date.
Hammer says FoMM put out an appeal and raised a considerable amount from Capetonians and benefactors in the Netherlands.
Through crowdfunding, we got almost half a million rand and then a foundation has promised us whatever money we need over and beyond that. So funding is not a problem.John Hammer, Chair - Friends of Mostert's Mill
It will cost around R3 million he says.
He says the mill was built in 1796 making it over 200 years old.
It was the last remaining working windmill in Africa. Before the fire we would open her up once a month and put wheat in the stones and grind away using only the power of the wind and the meal was sold to visitors.John Hammer, Chair - Friends of Mostert's Mill
Hammer is a trained miller and has helped keep it running for many years.
Carpenters are already working on the interior he adds.
We thought let's give it a bash ourselves.John Hammer, Chair - Friends of Mostert's Mill
It would be fitting if we can open the mill on the anniversary of its burning.John Hammer, Chair - Friends of Mostert's Mill
Source : https://www.gofundme.com/f/mosterts-mill-restoration-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsapp
