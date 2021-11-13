Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend





© Anton Ivanov/123rf.com

DARG Market in Hout Bay

First up, why not get down to Hout Bay today to join the dedicated staff at DARG Farm for a family market to help raise funds for the dogs and cats at DARG.

DARG, which stands for Domestic Animal Rescue Group, is a non-profit organisation that rescues, cares for, sterilises and rehomes previously abused, neglected and abandoned cats and dogs.

DARG is open from 10am-3pm

We've seen a drop in financial support, understandably so. It's been really tough for some of our donors. We've also had an influx of animals coming into our shelter due to Covid. Christina Gardener - Domestic Animal Rescue Group

It's just very unfortunate that this epidemic has meant that some owners arrive at the gate in tears with their little dog, or big dog, or cat saying, I just can't do it anymore. Christina Gardener - Domestic Animal Rescue Group

You Should Be Dancing - Kalk Bay theatre

From Rock 'n Roll to Disco, the rip-roaring show 'You Should Be Dancing' is still running at the Kalk Bay Theatre until 27th of November.

If you're looking for great live vocals and sensational dance routines, make sure you've got a ticket for the show.

Tickets cost R245, and are available for purchase on Quicket.

It's everything in an hour and 20 minutes. It's vibey and fun. There are songs from the '70s, all the way up until now. Vanessa Harris - Owner of the Kalk Bay Theatre

The show is based around everything that inspires you to dance. Vanessa Harris - Owner of the Kalk Bay Theatre

V&A Waterfront's 'Take the Stage' presents Nobuhle Ashanti

Nobuhle Ashanti is a jazz pianist from Cape Town and will perform on Saturday, 13 November at 3pm at the NSRI Tree.

From a young age, Ashanti has been actively involved in the music industry through various youth jazz programs and projects.

She has performed at many festivals such as The Cape Town International Jazz Festival, the Beijing Tutti Music Festival, Jazz on the Rocks, Jazzathon Festival, The annual Cape Town Lights Festival, and The Grahamstown National Youth Jazz Festival where she was the chosen pianist from the National School’s Big Band 2016.

She told Sara-Jayne King what you can expect from her upcoming FREE concert.

It's all original music from my upcoming debut album...It's all original music, I'm excited. Nobuhle Ashanti - Jazz pianist

