Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women
- Diabetes is the number one health-related cause of death in South African women
- It's the second leading cause of death in men
- This week, Pretoria University's Diabetes Research Centre presented South Africa first ever diabetes summit
The risks associated with having diabetes have become perhaps more widely understood and publicised since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
We know that Type 2 diabetes is one of the main risk factors for developing severe COVID-19 and that it's one of the comorbidities with the highest Covid fatality rates.
What is so insane about these statistics, is that diabetes is not a lethal condition.Bridget McNulty - Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance
Type 2 diabetes can be reversed if it's diagnosed early enough. It's manageable after that just with diet and lifestyle.Bridget McNulty - Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance
It's not a lethal condition. Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women.Bridget McNulty - Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance
The problem is that half of the people with diabetes in South Africa, aren't diagnosed.Bridget McNulty - Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance
On it's own, diabetes is the number one killer of women in South Africa, and the second leading cause of death in men, according to Stats SA.
With that in mind and with World Diabetes Day taking place on Sunday 14 November, the Diabetes Alliance, in partnership with the University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre, this week presented South Africa’s first-ever Diabetes Summit.
Delegates spoke about the urgent need for a coordinated response to the country’s exploding diabetes crisis.
It's fascinating how Covid has brought diabetes into the spot light....If they got it, they were at greater risk of the severe version. Greater risk of hospitalisation. Greater risk of needing oxygen and sadly, a greater risk of dying.Bridget McNulty - Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance
