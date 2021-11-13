Streaming issues? Report here
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV

13 November 2021 12:43 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
CarTalk
Melinda Fergsuon
Hyundai Staria
7-seater

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
  • The all-new Hyundai Staria is catergorised as an MPV
  • MPV stands for "multi-person vehicle" or "multi-purpose vehicle"
  • Starting price is R789 900, with the top of the range costing over a R1m

The Hyundai Staria has been launched in South Africa, the latest vehicle to be catergorised in the 'MPV' segment.

MPV, which stands for "multi-person vehicle" or "multi-purpose vehicle", is often referred to as a panel van as well, and is a popular segment in South Africa.

The Toyota Hi-Ace and Quantum are probably the most well-known MPV's in the country, used by the mini-bus taxi industry.

Hyundai describes the all-new Staria as a 'futuristic people-mover that ushers in the new era of movement'.

Available as a 9 or 11-seater, the Staria comes in a selection of 3 different artificial leather interior trims (Nappa Leather Seat & Suede Upholstery available on the Luxury Bus Creamy White).

The front grille is probably the most striking feature of the vehicle, looking like it's jumped out of an episode of Star-Trek.

I think this vehicle is for schools, the transport industry, I think the funeral industry, the dog parlour industry and for large families.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

For large families, some people have six, seven kids. Put granny in the back and you have a vehicle to take on a lovely holiday.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'

If the outside looks like a spaceship, then what does the inside look and feel like?

According to Hyundai, featured inside are 180-degree swivel seats, allowing passengers to sit face-to-face .

USB Connections are located throughout, and also comes with an inbuilt Smart Cruise Control for those long drives.

If you like Star-Trek, you will (like this vehicle). I got a feeling of being like a captain of a starship, and I was in my front drivers seat manning my ship.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

There's quite a fabulous 10" front display screen which is rather large...you've got a very intelligent infotainment system.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

These vehicles are often used in the funeral industry, to move bodies and coffins.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The starting price is R789 900 for the 9-seater, while the top-of the range version will set you back R1099 900

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




