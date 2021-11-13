Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV
- The all-new Hyundai Staria is catergorised as an MPV
- MPV stands for "multi-person vehicle" or "multi-purpose vehicle"
- Starting price is R789 900, with the top of the range costing over a R1m
The Hyundai Staria has been launched in South Africa, the latest vehicle to be catergorised in the 'MPV' segment.
MPV, which stands for "multi-person vehicle" or "multi-purpose vehicle", is often referred to as a panel van as well, and is a popular segment in South Africa.
The Toyota Hi-Ace and Quantum are probably the most well-known MPV's in the country, used by the mini-bus taxi industry.
Hyundai describes the all-new Staria as a 'futuristic people-mover that ushers in the new era of movement'.
Available as a 9 or 11-seater, the Staria comes in a selection of 3 different artificial leather interior trims (Nappa Leather Seat & Suede Upholstery available on the Luxury Bus Creamy White).
The front grille is probably the most striking feature of the vehicle, looking like it's jumped out of an episode of Star-Trek.
I think this vehicle is for schools, the transport industry, I think the funeral industry, the dog parlour industry and for large families.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
For large families, some people have six, seven kids. Put granny in the back and you have a vehicle to take on a lovely holiday.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai’s new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals'
If the outside looks like a spaceship, then what does the inside look and feel like?
According to Hyundai, featured inside are 180-degree swivel seats, allowing passengers to sit face-to-face .
USB Connections are located throughout, and also comes with an inbuilt Smart Cruise Control for those long drives.
If you like Star-Trek, you will (like this vehicle). I got a feeling of being like a captain of a starship, and I was in my front drivers seat manning my ship.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
There's quite a fabulous 10" front display screen which is rather large...you've got a very intelligent infotainment system.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Spacious and smart, the STARIA provides everything you need to get the job done efficiently, safely, and in style. #HyundaiStaria #StepIntoTheSpace pic.twitter.com/KhRhSChwRF— Hyundai South Africa (@HyundaiSA) November 12, 2021
These vehicles are often used in the funeral industry, to move bodies and coffins.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
With Hyundai STARIA you’ll appreciate the versatility and time-saving advantages of the twin swing doors option. Open just one door or open both, as the occasion demands, and you’ll be in and out in no time.#HyundaiStaria #StepIntoTheSpace pic.twitter.com/w9aRorlIRd— Hyundai South Africa (@HyundaiSA) November 10, 2021
The starting price is R789 900 for the 9-seater, while the top-of the range version will set you back R1099 900
