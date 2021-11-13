Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film
- Deon Lotz portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film, 'Winne Mandela' and in the TV-series, 'Madiba'.
- De Klerk died on Thursday 11 November at the age of 85
Since the passing of South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, people have been expressing their views on the legacy of the late statesman.
De Klerk died on Thursday 11 November at the age of 85 at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town.
He was apartheid South Africa’s last president, but also regarded as key player in leading the country out of apartheid, and into a democratic dispensation.
De Klerk, along with the South Africa's first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in preventing bloodshed as the nation transitioned from white-minority rule, to black-majority rule.
Despite being a Nobel laureate, he leaves behind a conflicting legacy, with many still regarding him as a racist, undemocratically elected president of South Africa.
In every movie or TV film about the late Nelson Mandela, there always has to be someone that portrays De Klerk, as the two are so closely connected. It's almost impossible to tell a story about Mandela, without including De Klerk.
Actor Deon Lotz has portrayed the late South African apartheid president in the 2011 film, 'Winnie Mandela' starring Jennifer Hudson, and in the TV-series 'Madiba' starring Laurence Fishburne.
It's difficult when you're looking at a person that you're portraying, and he's still alive at the time of the filming, and also the screeningDeon Lotz - Actor
Knowing that his last message to the country was, 'I do apologise for the harm we've caused'. It takes quite a character and a statesman to do that and say I acknowledge we were wrong.Deon Lotz - Actor
RELATED: 'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'
For me is was just to be reflective of the man he was. Yes, we can argue about was he a good man, was he a bad man. We're all flawed people, and I'm telling a story, as an actor of flawed people, people part of history and the influence they had on the country.Deon Lotz - Actor
I'm not sure if I would play him again. Would I play him differently if I should? I don't know, history is history and what was done was done.Deon Lotz - Actor
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
More from Entertainment
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.Read More
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix)
On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about.Read More
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.Read More
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More