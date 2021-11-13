Streaming issues? Report here
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film

13 November 2021 2:39 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Madiba
APARTHEID
FW de Dlerk
Deon Lotz
Winne Mandela

Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.
  • Deon Lotz portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film, 'Winne Mandela' and in the TV-series, 'Madiba'.
  • De Klerk died on Thursday 11 November at the age of 85

Since the passing of South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, people have been expressing their views on the legacy of the late statesman.

De Klerk died on Thursday 11 November at the age of 85 at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town.

He was apartheid South Africa’s last president, but also regarded as key player in leading the country out of apartheid, and into a democratic dispensation.

De Klerk, along with the South Africa's first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in preventing bloodshed as the nation transitioned from white-minority rule, to black-majority rule.

Despite being a Nobel laureate, he leaves behind a conflicting legacy, with many still regarding him as a racist, undemocratically elected president of South Africa.

In every movie or TV film about the late Nelson Mandela, there always has to be someone that portrays De Klerk, as the two are so closely connected. It's almost impossible to tell a story about Mandela, without including De Klerk.

Actor Deon Lotz has portrayed the late South African apartheid president in the 2011 film, 'Winnie Mandela' starring Jennifer Hudson, and in the TV-series 'Madiba' starring Laurence Fishburne.

It's difficult when you're looking at a person that you're portraying, and he's still alive at the time of the filming, and also the screening

Deon Lotz - Actor

Knowing that his last message to the country was, 'I do apologise for the harm we've caused'. It takes quite a character and a statesman to do that and say I acknowledge we were wrong.

Deon Lotz - Actor

RELATED: 'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

For me is was just to be reflective of the man he was. Yes, we can argue about was he a good man, was he a bad man. We're all flawed people, and I'm telling a story, as an actor of flawed people, people part of history and the influence they had on the country.

Deon Lotz - Actor

I'm not sure if I would play him again. Would I play him differently if I should? I don't know, history is history and what was done was done.

Deon Lotz - Actor

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




