'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
- The EFF is taking the lead in cutting deals that will give it disproportionate power in key municipalities
- Journalist Ismael Lagardien says they're playing the role of kingmakers, starting to outmanoeuvre the ANC to the point where they may even take the mayorship of Tshwane
Following the local government elections, the EFF initially seemed resistant to entering coalitions with other parties.
As the week progressed however, they started emerging as kingmakers comments columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien.
They've been flip flopping a lot... They're starting to outmanoeuvre the ANC to the point where they may even take the mayorship of Tshwane and give the ANC Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg to Herman Mashaba [Action SA].Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
The point is they're really good at manipulating the system... which if you're not a supporter of theirs, is cause for concern.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
The EFF are turning out to be the big kingmakers and are on the path to taking key municipalities outright, says Lagardien.
They were not leaders in any of the councils and they got 10.6% of the support nationally, which puts them in sixth or seventh place. That notwithstanding, they just slipped into the top three... and now they're in there with the ANC, Action SA and the DA, and horse trading.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
The DA has secured the Western Cape but there's still a lot of horse trading in the rest of the country, especially in Gauteng where they seem to be pulling all the strings.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
The question is whether the red berets are able to govern efficiently.
Based on the EFF's coalition demands, they seem to have no idea about the differences between local/municipal and national governance writes Lagardien in Daily Maverick.
As I wrote this week, the problem with the EFF is that... Karl Marx is not going to come and clean your garbage, Lenin is not going to sort out your utilities... The EFF's problem is they hang on to these big ideological ideas but the local government election is actually about the collection of rubbish, safe streets, street lights...Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
Given their very racial policies, if you're in government and you have to provide public goods and services, you have to provide these to people who didn't vote for you - this is their conundrum.Ismail Lagardien, Veteran journalist and columnist
Source : Eyewitness News
