Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 14 November 2021 10:21 AM
Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire Friends of Mostert's Mill chair John Hammer updates Mike Wills about the restoration since it was ravaged by fire in April. 12 November 2021 4:16 PM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Local
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town. 12 November 2021 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here... 11 November 2021 1:07 PM
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation. 11 November 2021 1:05 PM
View all Politics
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 12 November 2021 3:02 PM
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA. 12 November 2021 12:44 PM
Will there be loadshedding this weekend? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 12 November 2021 12:31 PM
View all Business
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance. 13 November 2021 11:08 AM
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 12 November 2021 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
World

Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88

14 November 2021 11:45 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Africa
writing
wilbur smith
When the Lion Feeds
adventure stories

Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide

Bestselling author Wilbur Smith died at his Cape Town home on Saturday, his office announced.

He was 88 years old.

Smith was born in Zambia and the continent of Africa featured large in his adventure stories.

"The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith’s novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages."

Image: Photo of Wilbur Smith @thewilbursmith

Smith's 1964 debut novel When the Lion Feeds became a best seller.

The book tells the story of a young man who grows up on a cattle farm in Natal in the 1870s.

The announcement did not reveal the cause of death.




14 November 2021 11:45 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Africa
writing
wilbur smith
When the Lion Feeds
adventure stories

More from Entertainment

Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film

13 November 2021 2:39 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend

13 November 2021 9:56 AM

Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

12 November 2021 5:26 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar

12 November 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event

8 November 2021 4:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health

8 November 2021 1:10 PM

Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist

4 November 2021 11:22 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix)

31 October 2021 12:54 PM

On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend

29 October 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist

29 October 2021 9:15 AM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years

12 November 2021 11:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin

12 November 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19

12 November 2021 10:27 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean

11 November 2021 5:38 PM

Mike Wills speaks to Professor Peter Ryan, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge

11 November 2021 3:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marie Antoinette’s bracelets sell for R123 million

11 November 2021 10:39 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it

11 November 2021 8:08 AM

What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds

11 November 2021 7:55 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO

10 November 2021 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Austria mandates vaccination or proof of recovery for all public spaces

10 November 2021 11:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'

Politics Elections Local

Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88

Entertainment World

Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Soweto woman finds body parts in boyfriend's fridge

14 November 2021 12:05 PM

Godongwana expresses concern about state of affairs at Eskom

14 November 2021 10:58 AM

Police launch manhunt after human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo kidnapped

14 November 2021 10:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA