Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith died at his Cape Town home on Saturday, his office announced.
He was 88 years old.
Smith was born in Zambia and the continent of Africa featured large in his adventure stories.
"The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith’s novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages."
Smith's 1964 debut novel When the Lion Feeds became a best seller.
The book tells the story of a young man who grows up on a cattle farm in Natal in the 1870s.
We are sorry to announce that the beloved, global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home, with his wife Niso by his side. https://t.co/vHT7uIiwu1 pic.twitter.com/fh91Z11G86— Wilbur Smith (@thewilbursmith) November 13, 2021
The announcement did not reveal the cause of death.
Source : https://twitter.com/thewilbursmith/status/1459634775237578759/photo/1
