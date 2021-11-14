'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'





Research suggests that if you are a young man living in an informal settlement you are more likely to be the victim of crime

Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig notes that these young men also face psychological challenges because of factors like unemployment and being unable to fulfil the patriarchal role assigned to them

We tend to stereotype them without giving them a chance to find their place in society, Zweig says

Research suggests that if you are a young man living in an informal settlement in South Africa, you are much more likely to be the victim of crime.

But what opportunities are available to these men to help them deal with their feeling of vulnerability in general?

Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig has been working in informal settlements and poor communities across the Western Cape since 2003.

For her PhD studies, she decided to look at how these young men could be encouraged to speak openly about their insecurities and the challenges they face.

Sara-Jayne King interviews Zweig, who is a lecturer at Stellenbosch University’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction (Radar).

Zweig says the high level of unemployment is a huge factor and talks about a "sense of hopelessness".

She wanted to understand how these young men feel about their place in society.

Young men hanging around, living a peripheralised settlements on the edge of the city where there's very little going on... very little opportunity unless you have an entrepreneurial spirit... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

In South Africa we're very much focused on the rights of women - and I'm not denying that's very important - and my research interrogated this and what the repercussions have been for young men and where they stand in society... how they feel about their inability perhaps to be head of a household anymore or to protect their loved ones in the situations that they find themselves in... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

One aspect of risk we try and interrogate is vulnerability and as part of that how people cope with their vulnerability and how they could be supported in reducing this. Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

This vulnerability encompasses the physical and the psychological, including issues of identity and masculinity.

There's a tendency to look at the physical aspect of vulnerability. We know for example that next to children, young men are most frequently, say the victims of informal settlement fires, so there's very much that physical risk Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

One of the things that came out was young men trying to adhere to cultural tenets, the traditional norms of patriarchy suggest that the young man is the head of the household... so how do they reconfigure that aspect of their lives in the sense of high unemployment and being able to do anything very much? Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

Fatherhood is an important aspect of masculinity in the context of Xhosa culture in marginalised communities she says - whether you have a child and can support that child.

Her interviewees spoke a lot about how their own fathers had let them down.

... how their aim in life was to be better fathers themselves, to right the wrongs of their own fathers... at the same time feeling inadequate... Also of course not having role models... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

Young men, I found, are quite sensitive and we stereotype them - we don't give them a chance to find their place. They're looking for a place in society; they need a purpose. Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

Zweig discusses how she had to try and find the right tools to get her young male subjects to open up.

What worked in the end was transplanting the participatory methods she uses in community workshops, working with flip charts and colourful pens.

I thought can't we try this with individual young men... so they avert their eyes from me and we talk about very sensitive issues... They're armed with these pens and paper and I taught them to draw mind maps... which captured what they felt were the key moments in their lives... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

They chose what they wanted to disclose... They even took photos of the diagrams on their cellphones and took them home and thought about it... Some wanted to go further with it, so nine of them started writing diaries... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

The day to day entries showed me how uneventful their lives actually are, the level of boredom that some of them live with... Others wrote poetry, some wrote rap verses... Through that they managed to surface very deep emotions. Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

"I'd like people to start noticing them and humanising them" Zweig says.

I think we need to work quite differently with these young men, give them spaces to express themselves using their own terms of reference... They're very aware of the fact that we stereotype them as criminals and those who perpetrate crime against women and children... Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction

