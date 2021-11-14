'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'
- Research suggests that if you are a young man living in an informal settlement you are more likely to be the victim of crime
- Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig notes that these young men also face psychological challenges because of factors like unemployment and being unable to fulfil the patriarchal role assigned to them
- We tend to stereotype them without giving them a chance to find their place in society, Zweig says
Research suggests that if you are a young man living in an informal settlement in South Africa, you are much more likely to be the victim of crime.
But what opportunities are available to these men to help them deal with their feeling of vulnerability in general?
Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig has been working in informal settlements and poor communities across the Western Cape since 2003.
For her PhD studies, she decided to look at how these young men could be encouraged to speak openly about their insecurities and the challenges they face.
Sara-Jayne King interviews Zweig, who is a lecturer at Stellenbosch University’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction (Radar).
Zweig says the high level of unemployment is a huge factor and talks about a "sense of hopelessness".
She wanted to understand how these young men feel about their place in society.
Young men hanging around, living a peripheralised settlements on the edge of the city where there's very little going on... very little opportunity unless you have an entrepreneurial spirit...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
In South Africa we're very much focused on the rights of women - and I'm not denying that's very important - and my research interrogated this and what the repercussions have been for young men and where they stand in society... how they feel about their inability perhaps to be head of a household anymore or to protect their loved ones in the situations that they find themselves in...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
One aspect of risk we try and interrogate is vulnerability and as part of that how people cope with their vulnerability and how they could be supported in reducing this.Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
This vulnerability encompasses the physical and the psychological, including issues of identity and masculinity.
There's a tendency to look at the physical aspect of vulnerability. We know for example that next to children, young men are most frequently, say the victims of informal settlement fires, so there's very much that physical riskTrish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
One of the things that came out was young men trying to adhere to cultural tenets, the traditional norms of patriarchy suggest that the young man is the head of the household... so how do they reconfigure that aspect of their lives in the sense of high unemployment and being able to do anything very much?Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
Fatherhood is an important aspect of masculinity in the context of Xhosa culture in marginalised communities she says - whether you have a child and can support that child.
Her interviewees spoke a lot about how their own fathers had let them down.
... how their aim in life was to be better fathers themselves, to right the wrongs of their own fathers... at the same time feeling inadequate... Also of course not having role models...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
Young men, I found, are quite sensitive and we stereotype them - we don't give them a chance to find their place. They're looking for a place in society; they need a purpose.Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
Zweig discusses how she had to try and find the right tools to get her young male subjects to open up.
What worked in the end was transplanting the participatory methods she uses in community workshops, working with flip charts and colourful pens.
I thought can't we try this with individual young men... so they avert their eyes from me and we talk about very sensitive issues... They're armed with these pens and paper and I taught them to draw mind maps... which captured what they felt were the key moments in their lives...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
They chose what they wanted to disclose... They even took photos of the diagrams on their cellphones and took them home and thought about it... Some wanted to go further with it, so nine of them started writing diaries...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
The day to day entries showed me how uneventful their lives actually are, the level of boredom that some of them live with... Others wrote poetry, some wrote rap verses... Through that they managed to surface very deep emotions.Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
"I'd like people to start noticing them and humanising them" Zweig says.
I think we need to work quite differently with these young men, give them spaces to express themselves using their own terms of reference... They're very aware of the fact that we stereotype them as criminals and those who perpetrate crime against women and children...Trish Zweig, Lecturer - SU’s Research Alliance for Disaster and Risk Reduction
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the insightful interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mklrnt/mklrnt2003/mklrnt200302430/142074687-sad-young-homeless-african-man-sitting-in-the-streets.jpg
More from Local
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation announces that the former president's cremation and funeral will take place during a private ceremony.Read More
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace.Read More
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Mostert's Mill restoration completion set for 2023 on anniversary of fire
Friends of Mostert's Mill chair John Hammer updates Mike Wills about the restoration since it was ravaged by fire in April.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More
[WATCH] De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba
"You are crediting Mr De Klerk for rectifying his own mistakes and injustices!" Madiba told US journalist Ted Koppel in 1990.Read More
More from Politics
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace.Read More
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here...Read More
Loadshedding: Stage 2 from Thursday noon, will lift on Friday - André de Ruyter
The Group CEO at Eskom announced that loadshedding would be lifted on Friday and Mia Lindeque reports on a Gauteng substation.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] FW de Klerk has died
Apartheid South Africa’s last president died at home in Cape Town on Thursday, reports News24.Read More
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane.Read More
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds
Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse
Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker.Read More
More from Opinion
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages'
Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'.Read More
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual
Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader.Read More
'Political will needed to drive more generation capacity'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Dept of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad.Read More
'Family Poverty Grant' will exclude 9 million current recipients
John Maytham interviews Ihsaan Bassier of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (University of Cape Town).Read More
[OPINION] South Africa has an alternative to coalitions for local government
Coalitions are entirely unnecessary argues partner at Webber Wentzel Michael Evans speaking to Pippa Hudson on Tuesday.Read More
'André de Ruyter has had enough time. Fire him, and the Eskom board!'
Ray White interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng.Read More
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU).Read More