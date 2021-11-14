[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
The EFF's Twitter page was dominated by images and videos on Saturday of Julius Malema handing over a promised luxury car to King Buyelekhaya Dalindeybo.
The AbaThembu King received a R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Malema had promised him a vehicle during campaigning before the local government elections.
RELATED: King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF
The gift was unveiled during a ceremony at Nkululekweni Palace in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
[IN PICTURES] The CiC @Julius_S_Malema with His Majesty King Dalindyebo. #EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/RJqEyiQEQF— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
In case you missed the EFF’s gift for a King.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/Y2Nuct6QOw— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
Malema denied that the car was a bribe.
"We are not here to bribe the king... because we were with the king in prison. Why do they say we are bribing him when we were there with him in prison when they all abandoned him and decided to imprison a king."
The EFF’s gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo !#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/18bVyR7Yry— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
[IN PICTURES 📸]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
CIC @Julius_S_Malema and DP @FloydShivambu unwrapping the EFF gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
DP handed the keys to the appreciative hands of His Majesty.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/GnuJGjuQjb
[IN PICTURES 📸]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021
Befitting for a King and Queen!#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/QUDUlggh8R
