[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning





Image of Julius Malema and King Dalindyebo posted by Economic Freedom Fighters on Twitter @EFFSouthAfrica, Nov 13 2021

The EFF's Twitter page was dominated by images and videos on Saturday of Julius Malema handing over a promised luxury car to King Buyelekhaya Dalindeybo.

The AbaThembu King received a R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Malema had promised him a vehicle during campaigning before the local government elections.

The gift was unveiled during a ceremony at Nkululekweni Palace in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

"We are not here to bribe the king... because we were with the king in prison. Why do they say we are bribing him when we were there with him in prison when they all abandoned him and decided to imprison a king."

Malema denied that the car was a bribe.

"We are not here to bribe the king... because we were with the king in prison. Why do they say we are bribing him when we were there with him in prison when they all abandoned him and decided to imprison a king."

The EFF’s gift to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo !#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/18bVyR7Yry — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021

DP handed the keys to the appreciative hands of His Majesty.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/GnuJGjuQjb — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021

Befitting for a King and Queen!#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/QUDUlggh8R — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021