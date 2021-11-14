Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation

14 November 2021 3:18 PM
by Paula Luckoff
FW De Klerk
FW De Klerk Foundation
APARTHEID
FW de Klerk legacy
FW de Klerk funeral

The FW de Klerk Foundation announces that the former president's cremation and funeral will take place during a private ceremony.
FILE: FW De Klerk. Picture: GCIS.

FW de Klerk's funeral will take place on Sunday 21 November during a private ceremony, his foundation has announced.

The cremation and funeral will not be open to the media says the statement from the FW de Klerk Foundation.

RELATED: 'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'

The former president died on Thursday at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.

There has been heated debate about the exact nature of the legacy of South Africa's last apartheid president.

RELATED: WATCH De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba

De Klerk's foundation published a video after his death in which he apologised for his role in the apartheid regime.




