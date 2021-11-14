FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation





FILE: FW De Klerk. Picture: GCIS.

FW de Klerk's funeral will take place on Sunday 21 November during a private ceremony, his foundation has announced.

The cremation and funeral will not be open to the media says the statement from the FW de Klerk Foundation.

The former president died on Thursday at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.

There has been heated debate about the exact nature of the legacy of South Africa's last apartheid president.

De Klerk's foundation published a video after his death in which he apologised for his role in the apartheid regime.