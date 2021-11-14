FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation
FW de Klerk's funeral will take place on Sunday 21 November during a private ceremony, his foundation has announced.
The cremation and funeral will not be open to the media says the statement from the FW de Klerk Foundation.
RELATED: 'President Ramaphosa to issue statement regarding state funeral for FW de Klerk'
The former president died on Thursday at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.
There has been heated debate about the exact nature of the legacy of South Africa's last apartheid president.
RELATED: WATCH De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba
De Klerk's foundation published a video after his death in which he apologised for his role in the apartheid regime.
[WATCH] De Klerk has done nothing! What are you rewarding him for? – Madiba
"You are crediting Mr De Klerk for rectifying his own mistakes and injustices!" Madiba told US journalist Ted Koppel in 1990.Read More