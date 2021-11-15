Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens





The long-awaited application process for fishing licences by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry has begun

Small and large-scale fisheries have been waiting for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to open a new-look Fishing Rights Application Process for a year.

Under the Marine Living Resources Act, (MLRA) the transformation of the fishing industry is sought to be achieved through the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) and the management of commercial fishing rights.

Government previously held back on the renewal of new commercial rights because of concerns the process would not address historical imbalances and would exclude women and small traditional fishing communities.

The sectors include ones critical for large-scale fishing concerns.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in Cape Town about the allocation process, and how it has been overhauled,

Pheeha explains the process has been divided into two phases - the application phase and the registration phase. The Submission/ Application Phase will run from 22 November 2021 until 7 December 2021 and is only open to applicants who registered during the Registration Phase which opened on 1 November.

He says draft policy and guidelines have been posted on the portal.

This is the first time a socio-economic impact assessment has been included. He says all government departments are meant to be reviewing policies.