Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
- The long-awaited application process for fishing licences by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry has begun
Small and large-scale fisheries have been waiting for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to open a new-look Fishing Rights Application Process for a year.
Under the Marine Living Resources Act, (MLRA) the transformation of the fishing industry is sought to be achieved through the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) and the management of commercial fishing rights.
Government previously held back on the renewal of new commercial rights because of concerns the process would not address historical imbalances and would exclude women and small traditional fishing communities.
The sectors include ones critical for large-scale fishing concerns.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in Cape Town about the allocation process, and how it has been overhauled,
Pheeha explains the process has been divided into two phases - the application phase and the registration phase. The Submission/ Application Phase will run from 22 November 2021 until 7 December 2021 and is only open to applicants who registered during the Registration Phase which opened on 1 November.
He says draft policy and guidelines have been posted on the portal.
This is the first time a socio-economic impact assessment has been included. He says all government departments are meant to be reviewing policies.
What we have done is to look at the unintended consequences or the impact that might come up from reviewing these - and take into account the current socio-economic situation in the country and it is sensitive to what is going on in the fishing community.Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156650121_cape-town-south-africa-dec-22-2019-kalk-bay-is-a-fishing-village-on-the-coast-of-false-bay-south-afr.html
More from Politics
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng.Read More
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'
Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going.Read More
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.Read More
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representativeRead More
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace.Read More
'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'
Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face.Read More
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here...Read More
More from Business
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.Read More
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats
Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.Read More
Will there be loadshedding this weekend?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Restaurants bring happiness – but loadshedding is heaping misery on the industry
Refilwe Moloto interviews Wendy Alberts, CEO at the Restaurant Association of South Africa.Read More
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.Read More
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'.Read More
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results.Read More