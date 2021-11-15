Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision. 15 November 2021 10:23 AM
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representative 15 November 2021 9:06 AM
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town. 15 November 2021 7:11 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 12 November 2021 3:02 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance. 13 November 2021 11:08 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them' Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face. 14 November 2021 1:58 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens

15 November 2021 7:11 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town.
  • The long-awaited application process for fishing licences by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry has begun
Copyright: wirestock /123rf

Small and large-scale fisheries have been waiting for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to open a new-look Fishing Rights Application Process for a year.

Under the Marine Living Resources Act, (MLRA) the transformation of the fishing industry is sought to be achieved through the Fishing Rights Allocation Process (FRAP) and the management of commercial fishing rights.

Government previously held back on the renewal of new commercial rights because of concerns the process would not address historical imbalances and would exclude women and small traditional fishing communities.

The sectors include ones critical for large-scale fishing concerns.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in Cape Town about the allocation process, and how it has been overhauled,

Pheeha explains the process has been divided into two phases - the application phase and the registration phase. The Submission/ Application Phase will run from 22 November 2021 until 7 December 2021 and is only open to applicants who registered during the Registration Phase which opened on 1 November.

He says draft policy and guidelines have been posted on the portal.

This is the first time a socio-economic impact assessment has been included. He says all government departments are meant to be reviewing policies.

What we have done is to look at the unintended consequences or the impact that might come up from reviewing these - and take into account the current socio-economic situation in the country and it is sensitive to what is going on in the fishing community.

Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management - Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Cape Town



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
