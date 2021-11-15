DoH prepared for 'any eventuality' as SA's 4th wave looms





- The health department is predicting there will be a surge in Covid-19 cases between mid-December and mid January

-It says the local government elections at the start of the month did not lead to a spike in infections

- The DoH is calling on South Africans not to let their guard down in respect of the virus

© prostooleh/123rf.com

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that his department is working closely with provincial governments to ensure the country is prepared for the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Phaala said while the local government elections held on November 1 didn't lead to a spike in new cases, a resurgence was likely between mid-December and mid January.

Speaking to CapeTalk on Monday, acting deputy director-general for Primary Health Care Ramphelane Morewane, said the department of health was calling on South Africans not to let their guard down.

The virus can turn around at a speed that is not predictable. Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Health Care - Department of Health

Morewane admits that while the department doesn't yet know the magnitude of the fourth wave, it has been working to ensure it is prepared.

We have not let our guard down at all, we have made thorough preparations for the fourth wave. Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Health Care - Department of Health

We're preparing for any eventuality, we don't want to take any chances. Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Health Care - Department of Health

The health minister also said on Friday that Phaahla said the country has enough capacity to vaccinate all South Africans and non South Africans 'by the end of December'.

RELATED:'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

RELATED: 'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers