The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

I won't sugarcoat exortion claims made by e-hailing drivers - WC Transport MEC

15 November 2021 9:25 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Uber
Extortion
Cape Town taxi industry
Bolt
Uber drivers strike

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the grievances being raised by e-hailing drivers. 

- On Friday, drivers marched to Parliament to ask government to intervene in the dispute with e-hailing app companies over a pay dispute

- On Wednesday, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell intervened 'in order to protect, and ensure that public transport works'

© junce/123rf.com

E-hailing drivers marched to Parliament on Friday asking government to intervene in a dispute with apps like Uber and Bolt firm over pay and working conditions.

If followed a meeting between companies and their driver-partners on Wednesday and convened by Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell who intervened 'in order to protect, and ensure that public transport works'.

There's a fine line between government intervention in a private company and dictating to an employer-employee relationship.

Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC

Although it is a small component of drivers, it impacts on everyone in the city.

Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC

Mitchell says Bolt and Uber have given him their assurances that they are in conversation with the drivers to try to address the concerns raised.

He says that it is his duty to safeguard the drivers, adding that he was concerned about claims from drivers of 'extortion', allegedly by members of the mini-bus taxi industry.

We can't allow Uber drivers and e-hailing drivers to fear, while providing a service.

Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC

This is actually hijacking, theft and I'm not going to sugarcoat this.

Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC

RELATED: Stop taking our customers! – Taxi bosses threaten staff transporters, Uber, etc.

RELATED:E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention

RELATED: Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers




