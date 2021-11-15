I won't sugarcoat exortion claims made by e-hailing drivers - WC Transport MEC
- On Friday, drivers marched to Parliament to ask government to intervene in the dispute with e-hailing app companies over a pay dispute
- On Wednesday, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell intervened 'in order to protect, and ensure that public transport works'
E-hailing drivers marched to Parliament on Friday asking government to intervene in a dispute with apps like Uber and Bolt firm over pay and working conditions.
If followed a meeting between companies and their driver-partners on Wednesday and convened by Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell who intervened 'in order to protect, and ensure that public transport works'.
There's a fine line between government intervention in a private company and dictating to an employer-employee relationship.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC
Although it is a small component of drivers, it impacts on everyone in the city.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC
Mitchell says Bolt and Uber have given him their assurances that they are in conversation with the drivers to try to address the concerns raised.
He says that it is his duty to safeguard the drivers, adding that he was concerned about claims from drivers of 'extortion', allegedly by members of the mini-bus taxi industry.
We can't allow Uber drivers and e-hailing drivers to fear, while providing a service.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC
This is actually hijacking, theft and I'm not going to sugarcoat this.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC
#EHailingProtest E-Hailing taxi drivers are today marching to Parliament demanding government intervene in what they call exploitation by employers. SF pic.twitter.com/XmuQXGn1XS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 12, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70254100_bangkok-thailand-december-5-2016-business-man-is-using-uber-application-on-his-iphone-.html
