ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
- Mvusi Mdala represents over 300 ANC staff members most of whom are based in Luthuli House
- Mdala says staff are not privy to whether the top six are being paid
- The staff are planning a protest at 12 noon on Monday
This has been going on for quite some time now. I think outstanding salaries for staff are now three months and we are approaching a fourth month at the end of November.Mvusi Mdala, Spokesperson - ANC staff representative committee
No formal decision has been communicated to staff by the ANC management to date he says.
There are no negotiations on this because I think when we last met the management, they told us nothing concrete as to when we are going to get paid.Mvusi Mdala, Spokesperson - ANC staff representative committee
He says staff is not privy to details of who in the party is being paid currently but says top officials would be able to survive more easily than those staff who receive lower salaries.
We don't get a report that says whether the ANC top six are [paid]. Remember of the top six only two are based in Luthuli House - the Treasury General and Deputy Secretary General.Mvusi Mdala, Spokesperson - ANC staff representative committee
Mdala says he is representing over 300 ANC staff members most of who are based in Luthuli House.
He says this situation is worse in the Western Cape where the ANC is not in government as the other provinces have access to additional funding.
The staff are planning a protest at 12 noon on Monday.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
