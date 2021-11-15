SA doctors perform groundbreaking non-surgical prostate procedure





- Men suffering from a prostate condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) could avoid going under the knife thanks to a new type of therapy

- Rezum water vapour therapy is a groundbreaking non-surgical therapy procedure being performed at Tyberberg Hospital

Research shows that the majority of men over 60 will have an enlarged prostate which may affect their urinary system and quality of life.

Traditionally treatment has ranged from medicine through to invasive surgery.

But now a team at the University of Stellebosch, under urologist Dr. Pieter Spies, have performed a groundbreaking non-surgical therapy procedure for men experiencing something called in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The procedure is performed alongside Prof André van der Merwehave, the renowned surgeon who performed the world’s first successful penis transplant in 2014.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a very common condition and affects more than 50% of men over the age of 70. Dr. Pieter Spies, Urologist

Usually, we manage it with medication, but at a point, about 40% of men require a form of surgical treatment therapy. Dr. Pieter Spies, Urologist

That's where doctors treating these patients hit a snag, particularly in the public sector which experiences limited resources and limited theatre time, says Spies.

They end up being put on long waiting lists.

This Rezum water vapour therapy procedure has been performed in the US and parts of Europe for the last five years Dr. Pieter Spies, Urologist

Dr Spies explains how the procedure works...

We are able, essentially, to put steam into the prostate. It takes about five to ten minutes and it can be done under conscious sedation. The patient goes home the same day. Dr. Pieter Spies, Urologist

Spies says the results are similar to had the patient undergone the more invasive surgical procedure.

