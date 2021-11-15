Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign





NPP said on Friday it would not be pursuing the alleged assault of Enver Wilsnach and Siyaad Smith by Springbok lock forward Eben Etzebeth and his cousin Emile

Khoisan Defiance Campaign's Sammy Claasen says people of colour in Langebaan have been assaulted since the case occurred

Claasen says they plan to pursue a private prosecution

Springbok lock forward Eben Etzabeth, Stellenbosch Rugby Academy on 23 October 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

On Friday, the Department of Public Prosecutions announced that they would not be prosecuting Springbok lock forward Eben Etzebeth or his cousin Emileas they do not see any prospects for a successful prosecution against them.

In August 2019 the two men were accused of assaulting Langebaan residents Enver Wilsnach and Siyaad Smith at a restaurant in the town.

At the time the Human Rights Commission became involved in the case.

Lester speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.

It's absolutely ridiculous and it is a travesty of justice. It is an injustice to those who fall victim to criminal acts of violence. Sammy Claasen - Khoisan Defiance Campaign

He says South Africa has a poor track record of violent crime.

In particular in Langebaan where people of colour have been assaulted for the last two years since that case. Sammy Claasen - Khoisan Defiance Campaign

We are not happy with the outcome and believe the decision by the DPP not to prosecute is not consistent with the Constitution and the law and so we will consider going the private prosecution route. Sammy Claasen - Khoisan Defiance Campaign

He says there is a trend in Langebaan where racial slurs are hurled at people of colour.

People of colour cannot even go to a restaurant or to a pub at night. Sammy Claasen - Khoisan Defiance Campaign