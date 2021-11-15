Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'





ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says coalition marriages are tricky when parties 'are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the check is bigger'

Mashaba argues that parties saying they are willing to be in coalitions with anyone makes the negotiations very tricky

Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019 when he was JHB mayor Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Coalition talks pick up the pace for control of the country's key metros and smaller parties are cobbling together a meeting of political leaders this week without the EFF and ANC

The FF Plus will meet in Johannesburg today with DA leader John Steenhuisen, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the IFP.

Municipalities have 14 days from the declaration of election results to hold their first council sittings.

Mashaba says parties who announce they are willing to work with anyone are what makes the negotiations difficult.

Parties who say they are willing to go into coalitions with any party make the negotiations really very tricky with some of the political parties who are prepared to talk to anyone, prepared to throw the biggest check at our door. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA