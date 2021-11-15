Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'
- ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says coalition marriages are tricky when parties 'are willing to sleep with anyone as long as the check is bigger'
- Mashaba argues that parties saying they are willing to be in coalitions with anyone makes the negotiations very tricky
Coalition talks pick up the pace for control of the country's key metros and smaller parties are cobbling together a meeting of political leaders this week without the EFF and ANC
The FF Plus will meet in Johannesburg today with DA leader John Steenhuisen, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and the IFP.
Municipalities have 14 days from the declaration of election results to hold their first council sittings.
Mashaba says parties who announce they are willing to work with anyone are what makes the negotiations difficult.
Parties who say they are willing to go into coalitions with any party make the negotiations really very tricky with some of the political parties who are prepared to talk to anyone, prepared to throw the biggest check at our door.Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA
Obviously, their commitment is not around South Africa, it is around what they themselves can gain personally - and that is why you cannot really guarantee the sustainability of these coalition marriages when you have parties that a willing to sleep with anyone as long as the check is bigger.Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips
Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home.Read More
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel
The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant.Read More
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.Read More
SA doctors perform groundbreaking non-surgical prostate procedure
Mike Wills speaks to urologist Dr. Pieter Spies about the groundbreaking prostate procedure performed by his team.Read More
I won't sugarcoat exortion claims made by e-hailing drivers - WC Transport MEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the grievances being raised by e-hailing drivers.Read More
DoH prepared for 'any eventuality' as SA's 4th wave looms
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ramphelane Morewane at the DoH, to discuss the likelihood of a 4th wave of Covid-19 infections.Read More
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family - Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation announces that the former president's cremation and funeral will take place during a private ceremony.Read More
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace.Read More
'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'
Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face.Read More
More from Politics
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng.Read More
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.Read More
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representativeRead More
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town.Read More
[PICS] Malema presents Mercedes promised to King Dalindyebo during campaigning
EFF leader Julius Malema unveiled the R1.8 million Mercedes-Benz during a ceremony at the King's Mthatha palace.Read More
'Young men living in informal settlements are vulnerable- don't stereotype them'
Disaster Risk scholar Trish Zweig tells Sara-Jayne King about helping these young men open up about the challenges they face.Read More
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 'mini-budget' speech
Will he or won’t he hike taxes? Will he or won’t he extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant? Watch it live, right here...Read More