Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel

The South African government has announced it's withdrawing its support 'and that of South Africa' for the Miss South Africa pageant.

It's in respect of the organisations decision to take part in the Miss Universe competition being held in Israel next month.

Last week, Stephanie Wiel, CEO of Miss South Africa told 702's Clement Manyathela that while newly-crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane is not contractually obliged to participate in the pageant, she will be attending.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture last night issued a statement in which it said it had "proven difficult to persuade the Miss SA pageant organisers to reconsider their decision".

"What during initial consultations appeared like engaging, constructive and progressive discussions, was later met with an unpleasant demeanour that is intransigent and lacking appreciation of the potential negative impact of such a decision on the reputation and future of a young black woman."

Over the past few weeks, there have been growing calls for Mswane and the Miss SA Pageant to boycott next month's competition in Israel.

“The atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians are well documented and government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, cannot in good conscience associate itself with such,”

A young woman is now thrust into the geo-political spotlight and all she ever wanted was to wear a crown and be draped in a sash. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

The whole debacle, again, shows what a warped and outdated thing this idea of a beauty pageant and the events around it are. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

I personally feel cultural boycotts are warranted. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

There are plenty of examples of South Africa's inconsistencies when it comes to human rights. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

During the conversation on 702 last week, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil added that 'one person is not going to make a change, 70 other countries are attending this event.'

