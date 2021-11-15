[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply





As the population expands Rand Water says these consumer-based infrastructure assessments ensure they can keep up with future water supply in the area

The 2017 assessment alerted Rand Water that water supply from the river to the treatment plant would be inadequate by 2024 hence the need for this current maintenance project

The current project is laying new water pipes parallel on the B level and is called B19

Rand Water announced that they would be doing maintenance on B11 and B19 pipelines in Gauteng and this would result in a 54-hour water interruption.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Rand Water to find out more.

We continually do a consumer-based infrastructure assessment. On an annual and even daily basis as out population increases [impacts our area supply]. Eddie Singo, Executive Manager - Rand Water

Rand Water, therefore, do regular assessments to ensure that it can meet future supply.

Mandy also speaks to Kwara Kekana, spokesperson at the Gauteng Department of Health who explains they have put contingency plans in place to ensure that these planned water cuts do not impact any hospitals or other health facilities in the affected area.

That assessment that was done in 2017 helped us with one of the outcomes saying importantly that the B11 that supplies water from the river to our water treatment plant will not be adequate in 2024. Eddie Singo, Executive Manager - Rand Water

This resulted in the project to lay a brand new pipeline parallel to the B level called the B19, he explains.

The new infrastructure now has to be integrated into the current infrastructure. Eddie Singo, Executive Manager - Rand Water

He says the plan is on track.

We are exactly where we anticipated being. Eddie Singo, Executive Manager - Rand Water