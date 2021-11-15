Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips





- Thinking of doing some renovating or remodelling of your property this festive season?

- Just Property sales and rentals manager shares some expert tips on maximizing value of your home improvements

1. Make sure you've got permission to carry out the renovation

Nel says before doing any major renovation work, it's essential you have the required planning permission.

[If you don't] and then you want to sell, it does cause delays because the bank are insisting on building plans. Steven Nel, Sales and Rentals Manager - Just Property

Nel says the new Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act 16 of 2013 (SPLUMA) regulates that every property sold has to have approved building plans.

2. Budget and don't overcapitalize

Nel warns against overcapitalizing, which could leave you out of pocket in the long run.

Talk to an agent and get an evaluation so they can guide you as to trends in the market in that neighbourhood. Steven Nel, Sales and Rentals Manager - Just Property

3. Keep things neutral

Just because you like neon lime cabinets and polka dot walls, doesn't mean that a future buyer of your property shares your taste!

Bear in mind that everything has different taste. Steven Nel, Sales and Rentals Manager - Just Property

