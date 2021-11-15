Streaming issues? Report here
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in

15 November 2021 1:15 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Politics
Coalitions
2021 Local Government Election

Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu.

The FF Plus has initiated a meetng with leaders from the Democratic Alliance, the Patriotic Alliance, ACDP, UDM, and IFP are meeting on Monday to discuss a coalition agreement. The meeting reportedly will not include the ANC and EFF.

The FF Plus made it clear that it would not enter a coalition government with the ANC and EFF.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba confirms they will not work with the ANC and EFF.

Mandy Wiener reports that ANC and EFF talks deadlocked on Sunday over issues relating to Herman Mashaba.

RELATED: Mashaba - 'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'

Mandy Winer speaks to Sanusha Naidoo who says by next Tuesday all hung municipalities have to be able to establish a coalition. to form a working council. If not, the provincial government may place those municipalities under provincial administration, she explains.

It is a do-or-die week for all those coalition partners and talks to find some kind of consensus.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She says tensions are beginning to emerge such as the breakdown of the relationship between EFF and ActionSA over the weekend with ActionSA saying it has always maintained it cannot go into coalitions with any party who is engaging with the ANC.

The ANC and EFF are also knocking heads she agrees.

Right now in the coalition landscape, the question I have in my mind is, are any of these coalitions ready to govern, even if they manage to come together with some kind of agreement and some kind of consensus? Are they ready to govern?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Naidu makes the point that there did not seem to be much in the way of coalition preparedness in parties' election manifestos during campaigning.

Given how important coalitions were expected to be, you would think that political parties would have started giving it some thought in their campaigning.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She believes this is where the challenges present themselves.

Going forward, are you going to form a coalition because you are forced to form one because of the structural nature of the electoral landscape - or do you really find the meeting of the minds with the coalition partner?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

I think this time it is much more fragile and bent on a finely balanced set of issues.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Will such a large group of parties as the one meeting on Monday work asks Mandy?

When you start to cobble together a broad church of a coalition then you have to understand what dynamics will inform that. So, for example, parties such as FF Plus, DA, ACDP, and IFP... may form a partnership not because they are aligned but because they need to keep the ANC out in that particular metro.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue



15 November 2021 1:15 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Politics
Coalitions
2021 Local Government Election

