Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer
- The La Colombe Group is opening two restaurants at the V&A Waterfront in December 2021
- Cabo Beach Club has opened at the old Shimmy Beach Club venue
It's absolutely fantastic. Every time I open my Instagram, I see a new spot. It really brings my heart so much joy. There are some really exciting news around some new spots.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out and Food 24
The restaurant industry has had a torrid time over the last 19 months.
For most of 2020, the industry was at loggerheads with government over lockdown regulations, as restaurants were forced to close for several months.
However, once regulations were eased, alcohol sales were still curtailed during level 4 and level 3 lockdowns, making it really tough for restaurants to make a profit.
This resulted in many eateries having to permanently close down as a result.
But over the last few weeks, the industry seems to be showing signs of a revival.
Pier Restaurant and Waterside Restaurant set to open at the V&A Waterfront this December
The La Colombe Group is brining two new restaurants to Cape Town next in December, both in the V&A Waterfront precinct.
PIER restaurant will offer intimate, multi-course fine dining with a focus on local produce and a special emphasis on the ocean as inspiration. It will have chef John Norris-Rogers at the helm, previously of La Petite Colombe in Franschhoek
The Waterside Restaurant will have a sophisticated but more casual menu, with chef Roxy Mudie at the helm. Mudie was previously the sous chef at both La Colombe and Protégé.
Two different menus will be available upon its launch, including a four-course menu with a selection of choices, or a more formal eight-course tasting menu.
Pier restaurant is an intimate, multi-course, fine-ding experience.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out and Food 24
[At Waterside] guests will have an indoor and outdoor experience. There'll be a deck, and they're going to have two menus available. One will be a four course menu, with a few selected choices, and then a more formal eight course menu.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out and Food 24
Both venues will be located in the Pierhead Building which is between the NSRI and the Life Grand Café.
Both restaurants will open in mid-December 2021, with bookings open from early December.
This past weekend, a new venue opened at what used to be th popular Shimmy Beach Club.
Chef Ryan Cole is heading up the in-house restaurant at the newly opened Cabo Beach Club.
It offers a general menu with pizza, salads and burgers, which you can tuck into while lounging by the pool.
There's also a fine-dining restaurant, offering oysters, sushi, caviar and bubbly.
It's a European style beach club, with quite a few areas in which you can hang out....They're also going to have caviar on the deck area, where you'll be able to enjoy oysters, sushi, caviars, loads of MCC.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out and Food 24
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
