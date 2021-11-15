'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'





The problems at Eskom are far larger than the present management can be held responsible for

Eskom is collapsing – but the truth of the situation is being held from the public

The plants are so dysfunctional; they cannot be recovered – “vicious” loadshedding is here to stay

© pegleg01/123rf.com

South Africa was “blessed” with a rare weekend without loadshedding after Eskom suspended it on Friday following a week of consecutive blackouts that peaked at stage four.

During the 2020-2021 financial year the country suffered 47 days of rolling power cuts.

The past decade of loadshedding has cost the country R330 billion, according to a study conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

John Maytham interviewed Mike Rossouw, Chairperson of Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa, about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom (scroll up to listen).

Rossouw served for five years as a government-appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa.

To blame the board and the present management would be seriously short-sighted. The problem at Eskom is much bigger than that… Their plants cannot ever be recovered! … They need very drastic measures… Mike Rossouw, Chairperson - Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa

Enoch doesn’t understand the situation… The problem is much bigger than the government… or the President... We’re going into vicious loadshedding for a long period of time… Mike Rossouw, Chairperson - Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa