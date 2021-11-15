Streaming issues? Report here
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

15 November 2021 3:35 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eskom
Loadshedding
John Maytham
Mike Rossouw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa

John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom.

  • The problems at Eskom are far larger than the present management can be held responsible for

  • Eskom is collapsing – but the truth of the situation is being held from the public

  • The plants are so dysfunctional; they cannot be recovered – “vicious” loadshedding is here to stay

© pegleg01/123rf.com

South Africa was “blessed” with a rare weekend without loadshedding after Eskom suspended it on Friday following a week of consecutive blackouts that peaked at stage four.

During the 2020-2021 financial year the country suffered 47 days of rolling power cuts.

The past decade of loadshedding has cost the country R330 billion, according to a study conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

John Maytham interviewed Mike Rossouw, Chairperson of Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa, about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom (scroll up to listen).

Rossouw served for five years as a government-appointed independent director of the National Electricity Regular of South Africa.

To blame the board and the present management would be seriously short-sighted. The problem at Eskom is much bigger than that… Their plants cannot ever be recovered! … They need very drastic measures…

Mike Rossouw, Chairperson - Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa

Enoch doesn’t understand the situation… The problem is much bigger than the government… or the President... We’re going into vicious loadshedding for a long period of time…

Mike Rossouw, Chairperson - Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa

They need to tell the truth, and they’re not telling the truth… Eskom is in such a dire situation… in total collapse… Eskom has lost control of the generating fleet… The plants are in total, total disarray! They cannot recover them…

Mike Rossouw, Chairperson - Energy Intensive Users Group of South Africa



