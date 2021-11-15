Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
Heineken has made an offer of R38.5 billion for Distell, owner of brands such as Savannah, Klipdrift, Amarula and Hunters Dry.
Distell was down more than 7% on the day.
The deal is likely to go through after Remgro indicated it will vote in favour.
Remgro owns 30% of Distell.
Heineken is the second-largest brewer in the world, after AB InBev.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton (scroll up to listen).
It’s a major deal for South Africa at a very uncertain time… We’re delighted…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
This transaction has received the unanimous support of the board… The parties’ interests are aligned…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Distell already comes with its own empowerment arm… Heineken has committed to where possible amplify the black economic empowerment component of the transaction…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Beer is still very much the largest category on the Continent…Richard Rushton, CEO - Distell Group
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/13/19/18/heineken-1738593960720.jpg
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.Read More
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'
John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention
EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.Read More