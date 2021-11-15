Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months
Vodacom Group added 6.2 million customers in the six months to 30 September 2021.
It now has 129.9 million customers.
The company added 1.1 million data customers in South Africa.
Group revenue rose by 4.2% to R49.9 billion and the company announced an interim dividend of 420 cents per share (up 1.2%).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub (scroll up to listen).
The financial service play… is quite compelling. We’re now processing R4.5 trillion… There’s an opportunity for banks to partner…Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
We’re not lenders… but we’re taking advantage of what the platform brings… to extend credit…Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
The 5G coverage is already there… The cost of the devices needs to come down…Shameel Joosub, CEO - Vodacom Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149597037_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-inside-interior-of-a-mobile-cell-phone-store-in-a-mall.html?vti=-1-1
