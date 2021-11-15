Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
The price of ammonia is hovering at an all-time high, expect spiralling food prices.
Ammonia is used to make nitrogen fertiliser via a process that uses natural gas or coal, all of which is in tight supply.
Most of the food we eat got on our plates with the help of synthetic fertilisers.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness (scroll up to listen).
We are not self-sufficient at all… Most of the ingredients are imported and mixed locally…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
Farmers… are price takers…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
From a food security point of view, we’re not at risk as such… but we can expect a drop in yield…Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing - FNB Agribusiness
