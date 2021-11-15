[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed “Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most” by Greg McKeown.
RELATED: You are dying – quite literally – for a paycheque
Not working hard has gotten bad press… You can’t achieve those things if you aren’t physically rested…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Warren Buffett once said that his investment strategy borders on sloth… He looks for things that are easy to say ‘yes’ to…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Simplicity is the maximum amount of work that you don’t do… Identify what’s meaningful and essential to do today… Draw up a ‘done for today’ list…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
One of the best ways to get a lot of work done at the office is to ensure there is trust… Make every instruction easy to understand, and hard to misunderstand…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
Do you ever feel like:
-
You’re teetering right on the edge of burnout?
-
You want to make a higher contribution, but lack the energy?
-
You’re running faster but not moving closer to your goals?
-
Everything is so much harder than it used to be?
As high achievers, we’ve been conditioned to believe that the path to success is paved with relentless work.
That if we want to overachieve, we have to overexert, overthink, and overdo.
That if we aren’t perpetually exhausted, we’re not doing enough.
But lately, working hard is more exhausting than ever.
And the more depleted we get, the more effort it takes to make progress.
Stuck in an endless loop of “Zoom, eat, sleep, repeat,” we’re often working twice as hard to achieve half as much.
Getting ahead doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it.
No matter what challenges or obstacles we face, there is a better way: instead of pushing ourselves harder, we can find an easier path.
“Effortless” offers actionable advice for making the most essential activities the easiest ones, so you can achieve the results you want, without burning out.
Effortless teaches you how to:
-
Turn tedious tasks into enjoyable rituals
-
Prevent frustration by solving problems before they arise
-
Set a sustainable pace instead of powering through
-
Make one-time choices that eliminate many future decisions
-
Simplify your processes by removing unnecessary steps
-
Make relationships easier to maintain and manage
-
And much more
The effortless way isn't the lazy way.
It's the smart way.
It may even be the only way.
Not every hard thing in life can be made easy.
But we can make it easier to do more of what matters most.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Business Books
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age
Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".Read More
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford)
Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100
Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More