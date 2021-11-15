[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed “Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most” by Greg McKeown.

Not working hard has gotten bad press… You can’t achieve those things if you aren’t physically rested… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Warren Buffett once said that his investment strategy borders on sloth… He looks for things that are easy to say ‘yes’ to… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Simplicity is the maximum amount of work that you don’t do… Identify what’s meaningful and essential to do today… Draw up a ‘done for today’ list… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

One of the best ways to get a lot of work done at the office is to ensure there is trust… Make every instruction easy to understand, and hard to misunderstand… Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

Do you ever feel like:

You’re teetering right on the edge of burnout?

You want to make a higher contribution, but lack the energy?

You’re running faster but not moving closer to your goals?

Everything is so much harder than it used to be?

As high achievers, we’ve been conditioned to believe that the path to success is paved with relentless work.

That if we want to overachieve, we have to overexert, overthink, and overdo.

That if we aren’t perpetually exhausted, we’re not doing enough.

But lately, working hard is more exhausting than ever.

And the more depleted we get, the more effort it takes to make progress.

Stuck in an endless loop of “Zoom, eat, sleep, repeat,” we’re often working twice as hard to achieve half as much.

Getting ahead doesn’t have to be as hard as we make it.

No matter what challenges or obstacles we face, there is a better way: instead of pushing ourselves harder, we can find an easier path.

“Effortless” offers actionable advice for making the most essential activities the easiest ones, so you can achieve the results you want, without burning out.

Effortless teaches you how to:

Turn tedious tasks into enjoyable rituals

Prevent frustration by solving problems before they arise

Set a sustainable pace instead of powering through

Make one-time choices that eliminate many future decisions

Simplify your processes by removing unnecessary steps

Make relationships easier to maintain and manage

And much more

The effortless way isn't the lazy way.

It's the smart way.

It may even be the only way.

Not every hard thing in life can be made easy.

But we can make it easier to do more of what matters most.