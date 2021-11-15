Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it!
- Chuckles is a malted puff in milk chocolate exclusively stocked by Woolworths
- The retailer has now introduced a Chuckles flavour ice cream
- The 2L tub retails for R89.99 and the Mini Malt Crunch solos costs R86.99
Did we just fix 2021? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TbycDqCQ5L— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021
Chuckles, the bag of yumminess you know you have to empty once you open it.
Woolworths, the retailer to exclusively stock the chocolate malt puffs has outdone itself this time, by launching a Chuckles flavoured ice-cream.
The Chuckles malt dairy ice cream comes in a 2-litre tub, which retails for R89.99 and a box of Mini Malt Crunch solos will cost you R86.99.
As you can imagine, Chuckles lovers are buying it all!
@WOOLWORTHS_SA alot of angry people in Durban as there isn't chuckles ice cream in many stores. How can you advertise and not stock stores appropriately— Mihir (@Mihir_1080) November 14, 2021
They're absolutely amazing. I tried the mini ones over the weekend. Oh my gosh. You'll need some restraint or you'll finish the whole box in one go.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out & Food24
SORRY FRIENDS THAT @WOOLWORTHS_SA CHUCKLES ICE CREAM JUST WENT OUT OF STOCK 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKCwhOTYBo— Taylor Swift's Wife's Husband-to-be 🧣 (@lukevenediger) November 10, 2021
I think it's going to be a real dessert hit this summer.Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out & Food24
I just want to know if I go to @WOOLWORTHS_SA right now, will I be able to get that chuckles ice cream.— John Obi Michael. (@bigmike_cfc) November 9, 2021
Hi Ameer, try Milner Road. Also, if you have the app, it will show you where you can find the delicious Chuckles ice cream in stores, close to you. :)— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 14, 2021
@WOOLWORTHS_SA Hey WW. Just bought the Chuckles range. We were meant to have it for dessert but ended up having waffles and Chuckles ice cream....super yummy😋 pic.twitter.com/G28XMu32K3— Zakiyyah (@zee__vee) November 14, 2021
Have fallen inlove with this Chuckles Ice cream, I don't mind the calories LOL Take my money Woolies... @WOOLWORTHS_SA pic.twitter.com/nWpWSKw8T4— Lia (@Harukotami) November 14, 2021
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer
Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24.Read More
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips
Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home.Read More
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More
CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats
Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.Read More