Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it!





Chuckles is a malted puff in milk chocolate exclusively stocked by Woolworths

The retailer has now introduced a Chuckles flavour ice cream

The 2L tub retails for R89.99 and the Mini Malt Crunch solos costs R86.99

Did we just fix 2021? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TbycDqCQ5L — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 9, 2021

Chuckles, the bag of yumminess you know you have to empty once you open it.

Woolworths, the retailer to exclusively stock the chocolate malt puffs has outdone itself this time, by launching a Chuckles flavoured ice-cream.

The Chuckles malt dairy ice cream comes in a 2-litre tub, which retails for R89.99 and a box of Mini Malt Crunch solos will cost you R86.99.

As you can imagine, Chuckles lovers are buying it all!

@WOOLWORTHS_SA alot of angry people in Durban as there isn't chuckles ice cream in many stores. How can you advertise and not stock stores appropriately — Mihir (@Mihir_1080) November 14, 2021

They're absolutely amazing. I tried the mini ones over the weekend. Oh my gosh. You'll need some restraint or you'll finish the whole box in one go. Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out & Food24

SORRY FRIENDS THAT @WOOLWORTHS_SA CHUCKLES ICE CREAM JUST WENT OUT OF STOCK 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKCwhOTYBo — Taylor Swift's Wife's Husband-to-be 🧣 (@lukevenediger) November 10, 2021

I think it's going to be a real dessert hit this summer. Tessa Purdon - Head of content at Eat Out & Food24

I just want to know if I go to @WOOLWORTHS_SA right now, will I be able to get that chuckles ice cream. — John Obi Michael. (@bigmike_cfc) November 9, 2021

Hi Ameer, try Milner Road. Also, if you have the app, it will show you where you can find the delicious Chuckles ice cream in stores, close to you. :) — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 14, 2021

@WOOLWORTHS_SA Hey WW. Just bought the Chuckles range. We were meant to have it for dessert but ended up having waffles and Chuckles ice cream....super yummy😋 pic.twitter.com/G28XMu32K3 — Zakiyyah (@zee__vee) November 14, 2021

Have fallen inlove with this Chuckles Ice cream, I don't mind the calories LOL Take my money Woolies... @WOOLWORTHS_SA pic.twitter.com/nWpWSKw8T4 — Lia (@Harukotami) November 14, 2021

