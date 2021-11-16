Growing demand for bodyguards and other protection services in SA, says expert





The demand for bodyguards is rising in SA as kidnappings increase

Security consultant Pierre Gildenhuys says despite grabbing headlines in recent months, kidnappings are underreported in SA

He says having trained personal security is the best defence against such incidents

Having a personal bodyguard is one of the most effective ways to shield yourself from kidnappings and abductions in South Africa, says security consultant Pierre Gildenhuys.

Gildenhuys, head of forensic investigations at D&K Management Consultants, says the demand for protection services has increased as violent crimes and kidnappings escalate.

He says specialised and qualified close protection officers are trained to defend you when your safety is threatened.

"This gives you an opportunity to roam at least having security and brings some peace of mind", he tells CapeTalk.

According to Gildenhuys, kidnappings have been occurring for years, however, they weren't always reported to police or covered by the media.

"It's just gone under the radar because people don't report it and they don't necessarily trust the police to assist in these matters so it generally goes unnoticed to the public."

This is a problem that's been ongoing but it's recently become more known to the public since the incident of the Moti brothers but it's been going on for such a long time. Pierre Gildenhuys, Head of Forensic Investigations - D&K Management Consultants

Organised crime syndicates do target wealthier people more often and would regard that more as a professional syndicate operating in that area. Pierre Gildenhuys, Head of Forensic Investigations - D&K Management Consultants

There's a lot of kidnappings taking place in rural areas and townships where children are being kidnapped and held for ransom for R1000 to R5000. There's no cap or floor on this... Whether you are white, black, Indian, poor, or rich, unfortunately, we are all targeted in this regard. Pierre Gildenhuys, Head of Forensic Investigations - D&K Management Consultants