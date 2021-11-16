Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO
- The investigative hearings into the July unrest have commenced this week
- The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has set down the hearings for three weeks
- SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane says the findings of the commission will be binding and people must be held responsible
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) CEO advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says the commission is determined to get to the bottom of July’s civil unrest.
The SAHRC has begun its three-week hearings into the July riots that left more than 300 people dead and cost the economy an estimated R50 billion.
Thipanyane says the SAHRC wants to understand the factors that led to the violence, mass looting, and destruction of private and state property.
He says the commissions will be looking at factors such as socio-economic issues and law enforcement failures.
The CEO says the commission will make binding recommendations so that roleplayers are held responsible.
Thipanyane says people have still not been brought to book.
"Our findings are binding as far as we are concerned and they have to be implemented or reviewed by a court of law", he tells CapeTalk.
This week the commission will hear testimony from victims of the unrest, next week it will hear from state agencies and government officials, then it will hear from academic experts in the final week.
"Where there have been human rights violations, the Human Rights Commission will make recommendations as to what kind of remedies should be put in place", he says.
Certainly, the unrest in July was a massive tragedy as far as democracy and human rights are concerned, and therefore as a commission, we need to get to the bottom of this thing to find out what exactly happened and what measures could be put into place to address the violation of human rights but also ensure that this thing never happens again.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
We are having this hearing to hear from all the relevant stakeholders as to exactly what happened, the extent of the impact, the role of the state in this matter, and then we will make recommendations.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
We are hoping that there will be cooperation from everybody to get to the bottom of this thing.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
One of the concerns which we picked up was that there were certainly gaps in the role of law enforcement. This thing could have been avoided and prevented but... those who are responsible have to be brought to book and we've seen a very slow pace in terms of what has happened since then.Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO - South African Human Rights Commission
