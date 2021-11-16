Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property





Solar power systems expert says adding a battery solar system to your home will increase its market value by a few percent

Michel Malengret says it will have positive financial implications and provide benefits to your family

Loadshedding? No problem! If only we could share our surplus with the grid... © kzenon/123rf.com

Michel Malengret is a firm believer in installing the systems and discusses the financial implications and the quality of life they bring to family homes with Refilwe Moloto.

He explains there are two different kinds of solar systems - one with batteries and one without.

The system that just has solar panels and inverters and connects to the grid can generate electricity during the day only. Michel Malengret - MLT Power

He says this often results in excess energy being wasted, however, he says the cost is significantly reduced when you add batteries.

From an economic perspective, he says it is very important to add batteries.

If you are going to add batteries you must go for a high-quality one such as a lithium battery which you don't have to replace for at least 10 years - and can easily last 15 years. Michel Malengret - MLT Power

The downside is that the battery solar power system will cost a consumer double the price of the one without batteries, he notes.

MLT Power provides a breakdown of the expectation of cost for a residential home.

As a homeowner, Malengret agrees that adding such a system will increase the value of the house.

For example, if you spend R140,000, it may sound like a lot of money on a house that may have cost you R2 million, but it is a very small fraction of the cost of the house - and if you were to sell it one day you would definitely get a couple of percent more for the house. Michel Malengret - MLT Power

Consider that over the next 10 to 15 years with no additional expenditure, the consumer will reap the befits of a reduced electricity bill, survive loadhshedding in relative comfort and security, and your carbon footprint would be significantly reduced, he adds.

There is so much benefit. Michel Malengret - MLT Power

5 kilowatts of solar power would generate every year about 8000 kilowatt-hours per annum and the cost of that is about R30,000 per year. Michel Malengret - MLT Power

He says that is more than 10% on the investment.