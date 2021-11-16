Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property
- Solar power systems expert says adding a battery solar system to your home will increase its market value by a few percent
- Michel Malengret says it will have positive financial implications and provide benefits to your family
Michel Malengret is a firm believer in installing the systems and discusses the financial implications and the quality of life they bring to family homes with Refilwe Moloto.
He explains there are two different kinds of solar systems - one with batteries and one without.
The system that just has solar panels and inverters and connects to the grid can generate electricity during the day only.Michel Malengret - MLT Power
He says this often results in excess energy being wasted, however, he says the cost is significantly reduced when you add batteries.
From an economic perspective, he says it is very important to add batteries.
If you are going to add batteries you must go for a high-quality one such as a lithium battery which you don't have to replace for at least 10 years - and can easily last 15 years.Michel Malengret - MLT Power
The downside is that the battery solar power system will cost a consumer double the price of the one without batteries, he notes.
MLT Power provides a breakdown of the expectation of cost for a residential home.
As a homeowner, Malengret agrees that adding such a system will increase the value of the house.
For example, if you spend R140,000, it may sound like a lot of money on a house that may have cost you R2 million, but it is a very small fraction of the cost of the house - and if you were to sell it one day you would definitely get a couple of percent more for the house.Michel Malengret - MLT Power
Consider that over the next 10 to 15 years with no additional expenditure, the consumer will reap the befits of a reduced electricity bill, survive loadhshedding in relative comfort and security, and your carbon footprint would be significantly reduced, he adds.
There is so much benefit.Michel Malengret - MLT Power
5 kilowatts of solar power would generate every year about 8000 kilowatt-hours per annum and the cost of that is about R30,000 per year.Michel Malengret - MLT Power
He says that is more than 10% on the investment.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.Read More
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'
John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it!
Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24Read More
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer
Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24.Read More
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips
Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home.Read More
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance.Read More
'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.Read More
Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar
Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.Read More