Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The Parent Centre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Venecia Barries
Today at 14:50
Music - Lonefield
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lonefield X
Today at 15:20
Where can South Africans travel and how?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Today at 15:35
Swan Dive; The making of a Rogue Ballerina Interview with Georgina Pazcoguin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Georgina Pazcoguin
Today at 15:50
The South African Police Force in crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 16:05
The Eastern Cape Drought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:20
The Africa Rail Industry Association: Private use of the PRASA Network
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mesela Nhlapo - CEO at The RailRoad Association (RRA)
Today at 16:55
Unregulated tourist interaction with African penguins in Simon’s Town a concern for researchers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia
Today at 17:05
PRASA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Walker - Regional Manager (Western Cape) at Metrorail
Today at 17:20
Israel COVID Study: Natural immunity v vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Diana Hardie
Today at 17:45
An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ani Vermeulin
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso. 16 November 2021 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group. 16 November 2021 12:58 PM
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk. 16 November 2021 12:42 PM
View all Local
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance) Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie. 16 November 2021 11:53 AM
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds. 16 November 2021 10:42 AM
View all Politics
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits. 16 November 2021 9:01 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 16 November 2021 9:02 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property

16 November 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Loadshedding
Solar power
Power
Solar powered technology

Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits.
  • Solar power systems expert says adding a battery solar system to your home will increase its market value by a few percent
  • Michel Malengret says it will have positive financial implications and provide benefits to your family
Loadshedding? No problem! If only we could share our surplus with the grid... © kzenon/123rf.com

Michel Malengret is a firm believer in installing the systems and discusses the financial implications and the quality of life they bring to family homes with Refilwe Moloto.

He explains there are two different kinds of solar systems - one with batteries and one without.

The system that just has solar panels and inverters and connects to the grid can generate electricity during the day only.

Michel Malengret - MLT Power

He says this often results in excess energy being wasted, however, he says the cost is significantly reduced when you add batteries.

From an economic perspective, he says it is very important to add batteries.

If you are going to add batteries you must go for a high-quality one such as a lithium battery which you don't have to replace for at least 10 years - and can easily last 15 years.

Michel Malengret - MLT Power

The downside is that the battery solar power system will cost a consumer double the price of the one without batteries, he notes.

MLT Power provides a breakdown of the expectation of cost for a residential home.

As a homeowner, Malengret agrees that adding such a system will increase the value of the house.

For example, if you spend R140,000, it may sound like a lot of money on a house that may have cost you R2 million, but it is a very small fraction of the cost of the house - and if you were to sell it one day you would definitely get a couple of percent more for the house.

Michel Malengret - MLT Power

Consider that over the next 10 to 15 years with no additional expenditure, the consumer will reap the befits of a reduced electricity bill, survive loadhshedding in relative comfort and security, and your carbon footprint would be significantly reduced, he adds.

There is so much benefit.

Michel Malengret - MLT Power

5 kilowatts of solar power would generate every year about 8000 kilowatt-hours per annum and the cost of that is about R30,000 per year.

Michel Malengret - MLT Power

He says that is more than 10% on the investment.




16 November 2021 9:01 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Loadshedding
Solar power
Power
Solar powered technology

More from Business

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices

15 November 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months

15 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

15 November 2021 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

15 November 2021 3:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

15 November 2021 10:28 AM

Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long-awaited fishing rights application process opens

15 November 2021 7:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Saasa Pheeha, Director for Resource Management at DAFF in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?

12 November 2021 3:07 PM

Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We have no faith in André de Ruyter – he must resign!'

12 November 2021 3:02 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers march to Parliament demanding government intervention

12 November 2021 1:25 PM

EWN Reporter Shamiela Fischer speaks to Mandy Winer about the e-hailing driver protest in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it!

15 November 2021 7:26 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

15 November 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips

15 November 2021 12:45 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV

13 November 2021 12:43 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody should be dying of diabetes, yet it's the leading cause of death in women

13 November 2021 11:08 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Bridget McNulty, Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reyka' star Kim Engelbrecht on CapeTalk spinning 80s and 90s hits this Sunday

12 November 2021 5:26 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mild, cloudy weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

12 November 2021 2:18 PM

Here is Cape Town’s weekend weather in a nutshell, according to the South African Weather Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Cape Town Opera's new artistic director soprano songbird Magdalene Minnaar

12 November 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to local songstress Magdalene Minnaar who has performed on the world's stages about her wonderful new role.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CAFDA secondhand bookstore began in 1944 after terrible storm hit the Cape Flats

12 November 2021 12:44 PM

Our City Fave this week isrun by the non-profit organisation, the Cape Flats Development Association, better known as CAFDA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO

Politics

Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages

Local Politics

[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks arrest 3 more suspects in connection with VBS Mutual Bank

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk

16 November 2021 1:12 PM

‘How fair were these elections?’ MPs grill IEC on failures during Nov elections

16 November 2021 12:57 PM

Two people hospitalised following violent protests near Rosslyn in Tshwane

16 November 2021 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA