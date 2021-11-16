Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years
- One of the FBI's most wanted has been identified 52 years after he committed his crime
- Bank teller Thomas Randele, walked out of the bank where he worked with $215,000 in a paper bag
A US bank robber who drew inspiration from one of the most famous bank heist films of all time has finally been identified by the FBI more than half a century after committing his crime and 6 months after his death.
Bank teller Thomas Randele, who went by the fictitious name of Theodore John Conrad, walked out of the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio on July 11 1969 with $215,000 (equivalent to over $1.7 million in 2021) in a paper bag and disappeared.
It was only when he failed to turn up to work on the following Monday that the bank checked their vault only to find the missing money.
"The fugitive investigation into Theodore 'Ted' Conrad has perplexed many investigators over the past 50 years," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.
Ted Conrad was obsessed with the film The Thomas Crown Affair starring Faye Dunaway and Steven McQueen.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The key to [the movie] is how they walkout, as calm as you like, with a painting under their arm.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He evaded detection, changed his name, worked as a golf pro and a car salesman and lived a 'quiet, peaceful and law-abiding life'.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
For 52 years the FBI could not find him.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The US Marshals Service has now identified Conrad and Randele as the same person after investigators matched documents from Conrad in the 1960s with documents from Randele, who filed for bankruptcy in 2014.
