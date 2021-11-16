Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous
- A gang of Italian cat burglars have been jailed for 9 years for raids on homes belonging to celebrities in the UK
- One of the planned raids is believed to have been the country’s biggest-ever domestic burglary
A trio of Italian thieves has been jailed for nine years for a series of high-end raids on the homes of the rich and famous in the UK.
The properties of former Chelsea FC midfielder and manager Frank Lampard and late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha were among those targetted.
One of the raids, at the Kensington home of socialite Tamara Ecclestone netted the gang a massive £25 million in jewellery, cash, diamonds and precious stones.
They stole 26 million pounds worth of goods.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They've now got 9 years in jail, and I have to say, I'm a bit surprised it's only 9 years.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
In the mug shots that have appeared, they look like the roughest, toughest, meanest bunch of Italian so and sos.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
