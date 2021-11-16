'Make us earn our R50k per month' urges newly elected CoCT councillor
- According to Good party PR councillor Gavin Joachims, local councillors in Cape Town are clearing around R50K a month net
- Councillors must know that 'this is not a gravy train' says Joachims
A newly-elected local councillor at the City of Cape Town has revealed the salaries he and his fellow representatives can expect to receive and says the public should demand they work hard for them.
Gavin Joachims was elected as a PR (proportional representation) councillor for the Good party, and says he was 'dumbstruck' by the salaries discussed during his counsellor induction recently.
"R 40,000+ per month, R 3,000 telephone, R 8,000+ petrol, Plus: Laptop, printer, bag, etc... NOTE: This falls in the TOP 5% earners in South Africa!!!"
He added that, from a financial standpoint there is no reason why councillors cannot:
- drive out to you<div dir="auto"><div dir="auto">- return your call, even if you sent a missed call. <div dir="auto">- log service requests on your behalf - since they all have government-issued laptops.
In the run-up to the elections, there was a lot of feedback that ward councillors were not being present, active and responsive to the needs of the communities.Gavin Joachims, Local councillor (Good) - City of Cape Town
So when you see the kind of salaries people earn, that should be communicated to our communities to ensure service delivery really happens.Gavin Joachims, Local councillor (Good) - City of Cape Town
"Share this information far and wide, so that we ensure that every Councillor knows that this is not a gravy train, and as the people of South Africa, we are going to focus the lens more closely on you."
Joachims adds that there should be clearer communication around the role of local councillors.
His Facebook post has been shared over 500 times.
RELATED:Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'
RELATED:'Zero salary hikes for public office bearers in 2021'
Source : Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness New
