Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages
- The CoCT stated the water outage in Hout Bay due to a burst pipe that occurred this past weekend during planned works would be restored by Monday 8pm
- Residents report that the water has not yet been restored and one says Hangberg residents have still been queueing at water tanks on Tuesday morning
- Hout Bay local Cara says the old infrastructure is the problem
- Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas insists the upgrading of water infrastructure of three main nodes of Hout Bay is on the cards and will be completed by June 2022
According to the City of Cape Town, planned works hit complications this weekend. While the City was replacing damaged valves, a pipe burst occurred.
Additional resources were deployed to assist with repairs.
The water supply was supposed to have been restored on Monday at approximately 8pm the statement by the City stated.
But, residents in Hout Bay have been reporting that this water outage in Hout Bay has persisted.
Hout Bay resident Cara called in to relay her experience. She is new to the area having recently purchased a home in Hout Bay Heights.
In the last four months, this is the fourth time that we have been without water, though never this extreme.Cara, Resident - Hout Bay
I have just come in from town, and there are people still lining up in the Hangberg area waiting at water tanks, school children are waiting with bottles for their elderly folk.Cara, Resident - Hout Bay
Despite the City announcing this latest incident is due to valves needing to be replaced, Cara says anecdotally her neighbours tell a different story.
My neighbours say it's always like this and especially in the Heights because we are high up.Cara, Resident - Hout Bay
She says residents have resorted to backup JoJo tanks but usually the interruption only lasts for several hours. This time has been far longer.
She says she has lived in a number of places in the world and in South Africa with this water issue.
It is due to ageing infrastructure, so they fix a valve, the pipes are empty, then they turn on the water, and then other pipes and other valves burst - it is not about maintenance, it is about preventative maintenance. It's too late. This is a major infrastructural problem.Cara, Resident - Hout Bay
She says the pressure on the old infrastructure worsens with the increased demand on the system.
Cara recounts that she has had numerous conversations with Hout Bay Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas and in her view, he has been found wanting.
He joins the conversation and says much of the information she has outlined is information he has provided her with via WhatsApp chats.
The infrastructure for water in Hout Bay is indeed ageing and for the past 18 months or so I have been driving for the budget to be set aside in this financial year ending 2022, for a complete upgrade in terms of new infrastructure for three of the worst affected areas in Hout Bay.Roberto Quintas, Ward Councillor - Hout Bay
Quintas acknowledges the significant impact on the community when these three areas have water outages and the need for a long-term solution which is the infrastructural overdue upgrade that he says is now being budgeted for.
He says the tenders still have to go out but there is the budget in the water department to cover it.
As soon as the final contracts are in place for whatever supplies are needed, the assessments are done, that work will be done between now and June next year - which will make a terrific amount of difference.Roberto Quintas, Ward Councillor - Hout Bay
He highlights a second issue being addressed.
Coming out of these past three days, we are implementing a system where we have multiple valves for each of the separate nodes of Hout Bay.Roberto Quintas, Ward Councillor - Hout Bay
He says this will alleviate such large areas losing water at one time.
We will be able to localise repairs and maintenance.Roberto Quintas, Ward Councillor - Hout Bay
What has happened to the R100 water infrastructure levy that was introduced three years ago during Day Zero, asks Refilwe?
We can only spend tax payers money where it needs to be spent at the time it needs to be spentRoberto Quintas, Ward Councillor - Hout Bay
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134726644_kalk-bay-habour-western-cape-south-africa.html
