Pretoria man in coma after being shot by police at Muldersdrift lodge





A Pretoria man remains in hospital after he was wounded in the Muldersdrift lodge shooting that went viral online

In the widely shared video, the man can be seen pulling out a gun, assaulting a policewoman, and daring the officers to shoot him

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating SAPS conduct and the man could also be facing criminal charges

The wife of the man has spoken out on social media

Picture: SAPS

The armed man who was wounded in the Muldersdrift lodge shooting remains in hospital.

He's been left in a coma after a police officer apparently shot him in the head during an altercation at the lodge over the weekend.

The Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) says it's investigating SAPS conduct after the incident which was captured in a viral video on social media.

It's understood that the police were called to the lodge after an argument broke out with the man and staff members at the establishment.

Management at the lodge had asked him to leave, however, he refused.

Graphic video footage shows the man fetching a gun and cocking it during a heated argument with police officers.

He tries to disarm a policewoman and continuously dares the other officers to shoot him, insulting them and swearing at them.

The man was shot in the head by one of the policemen and taken to hospital under police guard.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, the man's wife wrote, "My husband is fighting for his life. My heart is completely broken".

"Lord please let him live", she wrote in another post on Sunday.