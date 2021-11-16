[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City





Century City developers say Cape Town residents are already making use of the newly developed Ratanga Park

Ratanga Park is part of a new mixed-use precinct in the area created by the Rabie Property Group

Joggers, families, and dog walkers have been taking in the sights across Ratanga Park, the new public park and water body created in Century City.

Ratanga Park is part of a mixed-use development called Bridgewater that has replaced the old Ratanga Junction amusement park.

The new park aims to offer a variety of land and water-based outdoor exercise options in beautiful landscapes for all members of the public to enjoy.

"It's got a huge water park in the middle, and then we will be developing in a circle around it but public access will always be there", says Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group.

She explains that Bridgewater will include 122 apartments, an 80-room boutique hotel, a retirement community, and retail space when the entire develo[ment is completed next year.

Sections of the park are gradually being opened however some pathways and lawns still being completed.

The aim is for Ratanga Park to be a be part of Century City parkrun in the future, Du Preez adds.

Ratanga Park is really looking quite beautiful. It's open to the public, people can come through. Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group

We're hoping that in time, Ratanga Park will also have substantial birdlife coming through to the island that we are creating. Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group

We currently have two bridges going across the water. I've seen quite a few people run in the mornings, they bring their dogs and prams. Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group

The water has already been connected to the rest of the canal, so if you are a canoeist, you can canoe from the one side of the canal to the other. Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group

For social media people out there... We already have a frame, a big metal frame on Ratanga Park with Table Mountain in the background. So, families can come through and take pictures of themselves on Ratanga Park already. Natalie Du Preez, Marketing Manager - Rabie Property Group