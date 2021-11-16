Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi – son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi – has appeared in public for the first time in a decade to run for president.
While his father ruled Libya, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi served as his right-hand man.
In 2011 he was captured by Libyan militia after NATO-backed forces ended his father’s 42-year rule and rebel fighters killed him as he tried to escape Tripoli.
He was released in 2016.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:02).
Since his father was overthrown… Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has not been seen. It’s not known where he lives…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
Those elections will be interesting…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_175364244_tripoli-libya-april-3-2006-large-billboard-poster-showing-a-celebrating-president-colonel-gaddifi-ma.html?vti=367sg1-1-20
More from World
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel
The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant.Read More
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88
Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwideRead More
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19
Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle.Read More
Face masks and other pandemic related waste are ending up in the ocean
Mike Wills speaks to Professor Peter Ryan, the Director of The Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.Read More
Presidents are not kings, and Donald Trump is not president - US judge
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Africa
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing
Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor.Read More
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis?
Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and used as efficiently as possible?Read More
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa
What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing?Read More
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth?
Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma?
As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy?Read More
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why
ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them.Read More
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil
Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council.Read More
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all
The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected world.Read More
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability
The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could make this a reality.Read More