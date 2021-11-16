Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency





Saif al-Islam Gaddafi – son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi – has appeared in public for the first time in a decade to run for president.

While his father ruled Libya, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi served as his right-hand man.

Billboard showing a celebrating Muammar Gaddafi. © basphoto/123rf.com

In 2011 he was captured by Libyan militia after NATO-backed forces ended his father’s 42-year rule and rebel fighters killed him as he tried to escape Tripoli.

He was released in 2016.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:02).

Since his father was overthrown… Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has not been seen. It’s not known where he lives… Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report