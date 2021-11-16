De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
- Journalist Zubeida Jaffer says De Klerk missed an opportunity to take the country into his confidence in respect of the atrocities of apartheid
- The former president died on Thursday at the age of 85 following a battle with cancer
'A shock to the psyche of the nation.'
That's how award-winning South African journalist, author, and activist Zubeida Jafferhas described the video released by the FW De Klerk foundation in the hours after the former head of state's death.
De Klerk, who was apartheid South Africa's last president, died last Thursday morning at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town at the age of 85.
Since, then there has been heated debate about both the timing of the video and the exact nature of his legacy.
In an article posted to her website, Jaffer says that instead of bringing closure, the posthumous video 'has unleashed memories that are difficult to process.'
It's unfortunate because I think he was poorly advised by those around him to present himself in that way.Zubeida Jaffer, Journalist
He could have had the opportunity to really share, and tell us why they had chosen for so long to kill our brightest minds.Zubeida Jaffer, Journalist
In the video, the former National Party leader spoke of having something akin to a 'conversion' in coming to the realisation that apartheid was wrong and 'morally unjustifiable.'
