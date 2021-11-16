ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)
-
The Patriotic Alliance and the ANC has struck coalition agreements that will see them supporting each other across the country
-
Mckenzie called coalition negotiations in Gauteng “a mess”
-
The PA is uninterested in being in opposition – it needs power to deliver on its election promises
-
The PA is unapologetically “pro-coloured”
The Western Cape ANC has secured coalitions agreements with small parties to run three hung municipalities in the province.
It will now form governments with the Patriotic Alliance, the Karoo Gemeenskap Party and Karoo Democratic Force in Laingsburg, where the Patriotic Alliance will take the mayorship.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie (scroll up to listen).
The power-sharing agreement we struck with the ANC will see us supporting them in other municipalities throughout the country. And they will support us in places like Laingsburg and Beaufort West… At the end of negotiations, the Patriotic Alliance will sit with six to eight mayors…Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance
It was a mess [coalition negotiations in Gauteng]. It was such a cold meeting… Helen Zille didn’t greet Herman Mashaba… There will never be a solution there. The meeting was a war of words. We’ve decided to go with the ANC, even in Gauteng… The ANC treated us like equals…Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance
I don’t have the luxury of sitting in opposition. The people who voted for me don’t have jobs now! They don’t have food now! They don’t have money in the bank now! … I promised the people certain things, and I need power…Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance
Coloured people are not part of the agenda of South Africa… Coloured people aren’t even seen as Africans… Coloured people don’t get jobs; they don’t get promoted… I’m unapologetic… I want to see coloured mayors… I am pro-coloured, and that doesn’t make me anti-white or anti-black.Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Local
It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Natalie Du Preez, the marketing manager at Rabie Property Group.Read More
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Hawks arrest 3 more suspects in connection with VBS Mutual Bank
Mandy Wiener interviews Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.Read More
Pretoria man in coma after being shot by police at Muldersdrift lodge
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating SAPS conduct after an officer shot a man in the head during an altercation at a lodge in Muldersdrift.Read More
'Make us earn our R50k per month' urges newly elected CoCT councillor
Refilwe Moloto speaks to newly elected Good party PR councillor Gavin Joachims about salaries for local councillors in the CoCT.Read More
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages
Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds.Read More
Criminal inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair finally identified...after 52 years
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Growing demand for bodyguards and other protection services in SA, says expert
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to security expert Pierre Gildenhuys about the rise of protection services in South Africa.Read More
More from Politics
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First
EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party.Read More
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages
Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds.Read More
Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the national investigative hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in
Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu.Read More
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng.Read More
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'
Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going.Read More
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.Read More
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representativeRead More
More from Elections
'EFF know how to manipulate system, becoming kingmakers in key municipalities'
Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories.Read More
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24)
Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
Cape Coloured Congress: No money for posters – 2nd in most contested wards!
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating'
Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla.Read More
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos'
The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'ActionSA will never go into coalition with ANC - under no circumstances!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions.Read More
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'
John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.Read More
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016'
Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update.Read More