ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)





The Patriotic Alliance and the ANC has struck coalition agreements that will see them supporting each other across the country

Mckenzie called coalition negotiations in Gauteng “a mess”

The PA is uninterested in being in opposition – it needs power to deliver on its election promises

The PA is unapologetically “pro-coloured”

© inkdrop/123rf.com

The Western Cape ANC has secured coalitions agreements with small parties to run three hung municipalities in the province.

It will now form governments with the Patriotic Alliance, the Karoo Gemeenskap Party and Karoo Democratic Force in Laingsburg, where the Patriotic Alliance will take the mayorship.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie (scroll up to listen).

The power-sharing agreement we struck with the ANC will see us supporting them in other municipalities throughout the country. And they will support us in places like Laingsburg and Beaufort West… At the end of negotiations, the Patriotic Alliance will sit with six to eight mayors… Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance

It was a mess [coalition negotiations in Gauteng]. It was such a cold meeting… Helen Zille didn’t greet Herman Mashaba… There will never be a solution there. The meeting was a war of words. We’ve decided to go with the ANC, even in Gauteng… The ANC treated us like equals… Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance

I don’t have the luxury of sitting in opposition. The people who voted for me don’t have jobs now! They don’t have food now! They don’t have money in the bank now! … I promised the people certain things, and I need power… Gayton Mckenzie, leader - Patriotic Alliance