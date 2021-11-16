Popcru defends police officers involved in Muldersdrift lodge shooting





Police union Popcru says it's concerned by how often officers have to put their lives at risk following the Muldersdrift lodge shooting

A man who forcefully disarmed an officer and pulled out his own firearm was shot in the head by police

Popcru's Richard Mamabolo says there has been growing disrespect towards police officers in the line of duty

Police union Popcru has defended the police officers involved in the shooting at a lodge in Muldersdrift.

An armed man was shot in the head by a male police officer after he forcefully disarmed his female colleague.

In a viral video shared online, the man can be seen fetching a gun and cocking it during a heated argument with police officers.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says the police officer who pulled the trigger was justified to do so under the circumstances.

The fact of the matter is that their lives were under threat. Immediately when the guy pulled out a gun and disarmed an officer that immediately put a risk on the lives of the officers. Whatever reaction that followed after that was in response to what the perpetrator's actions had been. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

Mamabolo says the officers were "quite patient" with the man throughout the altercation, despite threats against them.

He has also defended the police officers amid claims that they were poorly trained to handle or deescalate the situation.

"In this instance, the female officer was overpowered and of course, it was clearly targeted because there were other male officers who were around there and he simply targeted the female officer. I don't think it would have been on the basis that the female officer is inadequately trained", Mamabolo says.

He argues that there is a growing disdain and disrespect towards police officers in the line of duty.

What has been demonstrated in that video is basically a disdain of the constitutionally mandated roles that police should play at any given time. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

There can never be any instance where anybody is adequately prepared that if their firearm would be disarmed in the manner that it happened actually at the time. It doesn't necessarily have a lot to do with training per se. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

We think this incident is quite regrettable, and it's quite unfortunate that we still have incidents wherein police officers' lives are put at risk. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

It's something that could have been avoided had the person of interest acted in a manner that suggests he's a law-abiding citizen. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru