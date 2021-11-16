EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) briefed the media on its coalition talks in hung municipalities across the country.

Malema made it clear that the red berets had terminated coalition negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC)

He said in the two meetings held with the ruling party, the EFF did not establish any consensus.

Because the ANC delegation did not concede to any of the principles and policies of the negotiations which we believe should form the foundation of any collaboration. Instead, the ANC wanted to rush into discussions over power-sharing and positioning in municipalities before discussing the policies and principles raised by the EFF. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

War Council resolved to stop discussions and negotiations with the ANC because they are failing to provide clear commitments and timelines on the key issues raised as a basis for negotiations. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

He added that the EFF will not be voting for or supporting any ANC candidate put forward in any municipality as chief whips, speakers, or mayors.

The EFF opened up its doors to all political parties in South Africa to have an open and frank discussion and negotiation on coalitions because we are interested in establishing stable governments in all municipalities. Julius Malema, Leader - EFF

Malema insisted EFF would not be destabilising municipalities.

The Democratic Alliance also briefed the media on their coalition update on Tuesday

I do think that election 2021 is going to be remembered as one of those elections where the huge cracks in the dam wall of the ANC's impenetrable majority were rendered asunder and started to leak out. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

EWN Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana was following the briefing and says the DA announced it had completed coalition agreements in a number of municipalities. Matzikama and Cederberg in the Western Cape were named and talks on coalitions agreements in small municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The metros are proving quite an uphill battle for the big parties in particular the DA. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN

The DA is confident that in a metro like Tshwane they foresee a victory because they feel they could be an opposition government comprising of itself. FF Plus, ActionSA, Cope, and ACDP. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN

This would not include the Patriotic Alliance who earlier announced it would be going into coalition with the ANC nationwide, she notes.