EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) briefed the media on its coalition talks in hung municipalities across the country.
Malema made it clear that the red berets had terminated coalition negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC)
He said in the two meetings held with the ruling party, the EFF did not establish any consensus.
Because the ANC delegation did not concede to any of the principles and policies of the negotiations which we believe should form the foundation of any collaboration. Instead, the ANC wanted to rush into discussions over power-sharing and positioning in municipalities before discussing the policies and principles raised by the EFF.Julius Malema, Leader - EFF
War Council resolved to stop discussions and negotiations with the ANC because they are failing to provide clear commitments and timelines on the key issues raised as a basis for negotiations.Julius Malema, Leader - EFF
He added that the EFF will not be voting for or supporting any ANC candidate put forward in any municipality as chief whips, speakers, or mayors.
The EFF opened up its doors to all political parties in South Africa to have an open and frank discussion and negotiation on coalitions because we are interested in establishing stable governments in all municipalities.Julius Malema, Leader - EFF
Malema insisted EFF would not be destabilising municipalities.
The Democratic Alliance also briefed the media on their coalition update on Tuesday
I do think that election 2021 is going to be remembered as one of those elections where the huge cracks in the dam wall of the ANC's impenetrable majority were rendered asunder and started to leak out.John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA
EWN Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana was following the briefing and says the DA announced it had completed coalition agreements in a number of municipalities. Matzikama and Cederberg in the Western Cape were named and talks on coalitions agreements in small municipalities in the Northern Cape.
The metros are proving quite an uphill battle for the big parties in particular the DA.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN
The DA is confident that in a metro like Tshwane they foresee a victory because they feel they could be an opposition government comprising of itself. FF Plus, ActionSA, Cope, and ACDP.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior Political Reporter - EWN
RELATED: ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)
This would not include the Patriotic Alliance who earlier announced it would be going into coalition with the ANC nationwide, she notes.
Source : Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer
Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk.Read More
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)
Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.Read More
Hout Bay Ward Councillor responds to resident woes of ongoing water outages
Hout Bay resident Cara outlines the problems with water supply in the area and Ward Councillor Roberto Quintas responds.Read More
Findings of hearings into July unrest will be binding - SAHRC CEO
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane about the national investigative hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in
Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu.Read More
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng.Read More
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone'
Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going.Read More
Eben Etzebeth let off hook 'a travesty of justice' - Khoisan Defiance Campaign
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sammy Claasen of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign about their reaction to the NPP decision.Read More
ANC staff enter fourth month of no salaries says employee rep
Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representativeRead More