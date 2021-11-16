It wasn't a massacre; the media sparked racial connotations – Phoenix resident
Residents were only defending their area, testified Phoenix resident Sham Maharaj on Tuesday at the South African Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest.
The hearings are probing the riots in which 36 people died in what is believed to be racially motivated attacks.
“You could see what was happening and everyone panicked because the messages that were being put out were that ‘Your street, your house is next’,” testified Maharaj.
“So, what options do you have but to turnout and make sure that nobody comes to do anything funny?”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso (scroll up to listen).
They acknowledge that people were killed but that it cannot be referred to as a massacre…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
He says that what happened at Marikana, where 34 people were killed, was a massacre but what happened in Phoenix, where 36 people were killed, cannot be a massacre. He blames the media…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
Fewer stores and shopping centres were looted in Phoenix…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
What happened in the community was racial profiling, but Maharaj keeps on saying that politicians and the media sparked racial connotations…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
