[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid'
Toyota Corolla is an icon in South Africa and around the world.
The world’s best-selling car now has a new model, produced right here in South Africa, the Cross.
Prices:
- Corolla Cross 1.8 X: R 349 900
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs: R 390 100
- Corolla Cross 1.8 XR: R 425 400
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid Xs: R 413 000
- Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XR: R 448 300
It is the first hybrid vehicle made in South Africa and will be exported to about 40 countries.
John Maytham interviewed Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross (scroll up to listen).
It’s the first time that Toyota will be offering something in this segment… there are 31 rivals in this segment now… There’s no doubt that the Corolla Cross is going to do well, if only on its name.Juliet Maguire, motoring journalist
It is the most spacious of all of them. It’s got the biggest boot… It’s closest in size to the Haval Jolion…Juliet Maguire, motoring journalist
Toyota claims you’re going to save on fuel costs… R14 500 a year… They claim fuel consumption of 4.3 litres [per 100 km]. I couldn’t get it under six litres…Juliet Maguire, motoring journalist
The Corolla Cross standard model is the one to go to. I don’t think I would waste my money buying the hybrid…Juliet Maguire, motoring journalist
I found it a little bit sluggish, but not so much so that it’s dreadful…Juliet Maguire, motoring journalist
